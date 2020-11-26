J&K Latest News: JCO martyred in Pakistan firing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: One Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch. In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Thursday committed a ceasefire violation on the LoC in Poonch, in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed. Also Read – Roshni Land Scam Latest News: CBI files case against former J&K minister Congress leader

Jammu and Kashmir: One Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch. More details awaited. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack security forces, two soldiers martyred – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020 Also Read – India cannot forget the Mumbai attack, now the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy: PM Modi

An officer told late evening that a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army has been killed in the incident of ceasefire violation near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan. Waiting for detailed information right now.