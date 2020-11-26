Entertainment

J&K Latest News: JCO martyred in Pakistan firing in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

November 26, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: One Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch. In Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Thursday committed a ceasefire violation on the LoC in Poonch, in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed. Also Read – Roshni Land Scam Latest News: CBI files case against former J&K minister Congress leader

An officer told late evening that a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army has been killed in the incident of ceasefire violation near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan. Waiting for detailed information right now.

