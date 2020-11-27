J&K Latest News: Mehbooba Mufti said- I am in illegal custody for two days, police answer- not under house arrest

Jammu & Kashmir Latest News: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made a serious accusation against the state police and made a statement that they were again illegally detained. At the same time, some Kashmir zone police have denied the claim of former CM Mufti, saying that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest and has been advised not to visit Pulwama due to security concerns. Also Read – PDP’s Youth Wing Leader Waheed Parra in 15-day NIA custody, connection case with Hizbul

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest and has been advised not to visit Pulwama due to security concerns, says Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/t4FIoJ0VwD pic.twitter.com/dzZ9ixNvGR

– ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti claimed in a statement, "I have been illegally detained again for two days. Jammu and Kashmir administration has refused to allow me to visit the family of party leader Waheed ur Rehman in Pulwama. He was arrested on baseless charges. PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba said, even my daughter has been kept under house arrest.

Let us tell you that PDP leader Waheed Par Rehman Parra, arrested earlier this week in the case of alleged nexus with terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen to gain support in the 2019 parliamentary election in the country. Has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for 15 days on Friday.

Parra was produced in an NIA court in Jammu in connection with his close relationship with Irfan Shafi Mir. Mir was arrested earlier this year along with Hizbul Mujahideen militant Naveed Babu and suspended deputy SP Davinder Singh.