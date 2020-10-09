J&K: LG Manoj Sinha reached this village after walking 4 KM on the mountains, met these people

Rajouri: Manoj Sinha, a resident of Ghazipur, has been in the discussion ever since he became the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. They constantly remain in the headlines for their different works. In such a situation, Manoj Sinha reached his village today to meet the families of the three youths killed by the security forces in the Shopian encounter. Although this village was on the hill, it was impossible to carry vehicles. Therefore, Manoj Sinha decided to travel on foot and after walking on the hills for 4 kilometers, he met the families of 3 youths and assured them justice. Also Read – Pakistan’s nefarious act is not going off, cease fire violations in Poonch, an army martyr

Manoj Sinha said that he told the family that justice will be done to him. Along with this, PM Narendra Modi gave a message about justice to the family. Sinha said that the entire matter is being investigated and soon the truth will be known. According to the information, there was no prior planning to meet the family. But they reached Rajouri to address a program, after which, suddenly they decided to meet the families of the three youths and set out towards the village.

Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha yesterday traveled on foot for about 4-km to reach Rajouri's Tarkassi village to meet families of the three youths killed in Shopian in July. He said, "I expressed my condolences & delivered PM's message that justice will be done."

Officers were also surprised by this decision of Manoj Sinha. Because in Jammu and Kashmir, there are many dangers while moving from one place to another. Due to this, full deployment of security system is done in Jammu and Kashmir before any journey. However, due to sudden planning, the convoy of Manoj Sinha’s trains started going towards the village. But due to the village being settled on the hill, the vehicles could not go up and Manoj Sinha traveled 4 km and met the families of the three youths to express their senses and assure them of justice.

Please tell that the Lieutenant Governor reached Mohammad Yusuf’s house in Tarkassi village in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the three youths killed was the son of Mohammad Yusuf. The families of the other two youths also met at the same place. Significantly, on July 18, three youths were killed in an encounter in Shopian. After this incident, the family members of the youth said that their sons had gone to work in Shopian. The investigation was started due to the loudness of the case and the voices raised by the family members.