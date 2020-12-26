J&K Live Update News: PM Modi launches PM Jan Aayogya Yojana for Jammu and Kashmir

PM Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayodhya Yojana for the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Also Read – Security personnel killed a terrorist in Kashmir, two arrested in Jammu, ammunition recovered

PM Modi inaugurated the Health Safety Armor Ayushman India-Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for all residents of Jammu and Kashmir through video conferencing. During this time, PM also talked to some beneficiaries under this scheme.

PM Modi said- Today I got an opportunity to know about the Ayushman Bharat Scheme from two beneficiaries of Jammu and Kashmir. When we get words of satisfaction from those for whom we work, those words become a blessing to me.

PM Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu & Kashmir, via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/gX46uTaUDl – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

The PM said, today is a very historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. Today, all the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going to get the benefit of Ayushman scheme.

Before the PM’s address, the video conferencing program involved Home Minister Amit Shah from Guwahati in Assam, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Jammu Kashmir also joined.

Addressing the PM, he said, “Health Scheme – This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu and Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people.

Prime Minister Modi said, Atal ji had a special affection from Jammu Kashmir. Atal ji has been giving directions to all of us for further work on the matter of humanism, Jamuriyat and Kashmiriyat. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward with this sentiment.