J&K: One soldier martyred at LOC in Pak firing, 2 injured, army responded

Srinagar: One Indian Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in the shelling by Pakistan of LOC in Kupwara district bordering Jammu and Kashmir. On this, the army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan.

On Saturday, an army soldier was killed and two others were injured in a shootout by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. A defense spokesman gave information about this.

Defense spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by firing mortar and other weapons from the morning without any provocation along the Line of Control in the Naugam sector of Kupwara.”

He said that one soldier was killed, while two others were injured.

Colonel Kalia told that the injured soldiers were taken to 92 Base Hospital here and their condition is stable. He said that Pakistan has been given a befitting reply on its antics.