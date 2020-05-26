JK Rowling releasing brand new fantasy story for charity

JK Rowling has introduced she is going to launch a brand new fantasy story, The Ickabog, to boost cash for charity.

The new youngsters’s story, which “is just not a Harry Potter spin-off”, might be launched chapter by chapter on-line for free throughout lockdown, whereas creator royalties from the printed books, due out in November, will go to “teams who’ve been notably impacted by the pandemic”.

“Over 10 years in the past, I wrote a stand-alone fairy story referred to as The Ickabog,” she introduced on Twitter. “I all the time meant to publish it, however after the final Potter was launched I wrote two novels for adults and, after some dithering, determined to place these out subsequent.

“Till very just lately, the one individuals who’d heard the story of The Ickabog had been my two youthful youngsters,” the Harry Potter creator informed her 14.6 million followers.

“Over time I got here to think about The Ickabog as simply for my household. The manuscript went up into the attic, the place it remained till a couple of weeks in the past.”

Rowling stated the field was like a “time capsule” that, as soon as she opened it up, supplied the premise for a primary draft as soon as she had re-ordered the snippets of writing.

Over the previous few weeks, she stated, she has been rewriting and are available to the choice to launch The Ickabog on-line for free, “so youngsters on lockdown, and even these again at college throughout these unusual, unsettling instances, can learn it or have it learn to them”.

“We’ll be publishing a chapter (or 2 or 3) each weekday, beginning at 3.00pm immediately and ending on July 10th,” Rowling defined. “You don’t have to register to entry the story. You’ll be able to learn it for free on a new web site we’ll be launching shortly.”

The award-winning creator can be asking youngsters to submit their illustrations of the story, with the perfect drawings set to be included within the completed books.

Rowling printed her closing Harry Potter e book in 2007 and has since written 5 novels for an older readership, 4 of them printed underneath the pseudonym Robert Galbraith – The Cuckoo’s Calling (2013), The Silkworm (2014), Profession of Evil (2015) and Deadly White (2018).

The primary chapters of The Ickabog might be launched at 3pm immediately on The Ickabog web site.