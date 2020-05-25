General News

JK Rowling reveals the places that inspired Harry Potter – and what didn’t

May 25, 2020
3 Min Read

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling has cleared up some misconceptions about the places that inspired her iconic fantasy sequence.

For years, sure places throughout the UK and different international locations have been related to the Wizarding World, claiming that Rowling visited or was influenced by them whereas writing her novels.

Nevertheless, Rowling has now mentioned in a prolonged Twitter thread that many of those simply aren’t true, in addition to revealing a few of the places that actually had been pivotal.

The writer cites her outdated flat in Clapham Junction as the actual “birthplace” of Harry Potter and his fantastical adventures, because it was the place she first began writing the sequence.

In response to one fan, college students at the College of Exeter have claimed that sure components of Potter’s world come from native landmarks, however Rowling swiftly put an finish to such hypothesis.

Maybe most stunning of all, Rowling has by no means even visited quaint York excessive road The Shambles, which is continuously related along with her personal Diagon Alley.

A recurring theme of the thread is that the inspiration for Harry Potter got here much less from the grand outdated buildings you would possibly anticipate and extra from much less apparent sources…

It isn’t shocking that a number of places wish to be related to Harry Potter, however anybody seeking to tour the places that actually inspired the Wizarding World needs to be cautious sifting info from fiction…

When you’re in search of one thing to look at, try our TV information.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment