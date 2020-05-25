JK Rowling reveals the places that inspired Harry Potter – and what didn’t

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling has cleared up some misconceptions about the places that inspired her iconic fantasy sequence.

For years, sure places throughout the UK and different international locations have been related to the Wizarding World, claiming that Rowling visited or was influenced by them whereas writing her novels.

Nevertheless, Rowling has now mentioned in a prolonged Twitter thread that many of those simply aren’t true, in addition to revealing a few of the places that actually had been pivotal.

I used to be pondering of placing a piece on my web site about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter. I’d been writing Potter for a number of years earlier than I ever set foot on this cafe, so it’s not the birthplace, however I *did* write in there so we’ll allow them to off! https://t.co/xDOsrbiZwu — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) Might 21, 2020

The writer cites her outdated flat in Clapham Junction as the actual “birthplace” of Harry Potter and his fantastical adventures, because it was the place she first began writing the sequence.

That is the true birthplace of Harry Potter, in the event you outline ‘birthplace’ as the spot the place I put pen to paper for the first time.* I used to be renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports activities store. The primary bricks of Hogwarts had been laid in a flat in Clapham Junction. pic.twitter.com/HVORnPVboK — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) Might 21, 2020

In response to one fan, college students at the College of Exeter have claimed that sure components of Potter’s world come from native landmarks, however Rowling swiftly put an finish to such hypothesis.

Sure, each of those are unfaithful, I am afraid. I can not bear in mind ever going to the Previous Firehouse once I was a pupil and Gandy Road is nothing like the Diagon Alley in my head. pic.twitter.com/6kR0EmGrLq — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) Might 21, 2020

Maybe most stunning of all, Rowling has by no means even visited quaint York excessive road The Shambles, which is continuously related along with her personal Diagon Alley.

Nicely, seems to be like I’ve acquired a battle on my fingers, as a result of I’ve by no means seen or been to the Shambles… pic.twitter.com/txA98CK1hx — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) Might 21, 2020

A recurring theme of the thread is that the inspiration for Harry Potter got here much less from the grand outdated buildings you would possibly anticipate and extra from much less apparent sources…

Actual Harry Potter inspiration alert: I walked previous this signal day by day on my solution to work once I was residing in Clapham . A lot later – post-publication – I revisited the space & abruptly realised THIS was why ‘Severus’ had leapt into my head when pondering of a 1st identify for Snape. pic.twitter.com/q5wzsQb3m9 — J.Okay. Rowling (@jk_rowling) Might 23, 2020

It isn’t shocking that a number of places wish to be related to Harry Potter, however anybody seeking to tour the places that actually inspired the Wizarding World needs to be cautious sifting info from fiction…

