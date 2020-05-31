JK Simmons set to appear in future Spider-Man films

Spider-Man: Far From House’s post-credit scene was notable for a number of causes – one in every of them being that JK Simmons made a key cameo.

Simmons beforehand performed hardened newspaper editor J Jonah Jameson in the unique Sam Raimi-directed Spiderman trilogy, and it appeared like Marvel and Sony had determined that there was merely nobody who may fill the actor’s footwear – and to hell with continuity.

Now, nevertheless, we now have affirmation that Simmons has signed on for future Spider-Man sequels – though whether or not the studios determine to use him may very well be up to execs, he advised Leisure Weekly.

Requested whether or not followers may anticipate to see him reprise his iconic function, he mentioned, “I don’t know if I might use the phrase anticipate… After we signed on for the primary film, we signed a contract to do two sequels as effectively. Which is at all times – I assume not at all times, however in my case – a one-sided contract the place you’re dedicated to do it, however they’re not essentially dedicated to use your character in ensuing motion pictures.”

Nonetheless, given how important Jameson is to Far From House’s big twist – which sees the now-digitised Each day Bugle launch the fraudulent video that seems to present Spider-Man attacking London – it appears probably that he’ll kind a part of Peter Parker’s subsequent chapter.

Simmons additionally revealed that he had to re-audition for his outdated function because the Each day Bugle editor, explaining, “The producers and the folks at Sony, they wanted to be satisfied, as a result of clearly, there have been quite a lot of far more high-profile actors that that they had in thoughts that will assist with the field workplace… It was very nerve-wracking.”

The digicam check “included a scene the place the Inexperienced Goblin breaks by means of the home windows and picks me up by the throat, lifts me up in the air, and is strangling me,” Simmons continued. “I’m holding the script pages, studying the scene on the audition, however then on the identical time, attempting to… pretending I’m being lifted by the neck and choked.”

Regardless of the tough audition materials, Simmons clearly nailed the audition – however actually, who’s shocked about that?