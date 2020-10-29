J&K: Terrorists roast three BJP workers with bullets, police surrounds and start search operation

Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers in YK Pora, Kulgam: In Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists are constantly targeting political parties, especially BJP leaders and workers. In this sequence, on Thursday, terrorists fired indiscriminately on three BJP workers in YK Pora of Kulgam district of Kashmir. After this he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he has been declared dead. After this incident, the police has started an operation in search of terrorists. Also Read – Kashmiri Pandits said – Sale of lands to ‘outsiders’ should not happen in Kashmir, we are cheated, this is injustice

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the three BJP workers who were fired by the terrorists at YK Pora in Kulgam today are identified as Fida Hussain Yatu, Omar Rashid Baig and Omar Ramadan Hajam. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir: Three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh & Umer Ramzan Hajam succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists fired upon them in YK Pora, Kulgam, today.

Police have registered cases of various sections of IPS in this case and the area has been cordoned off and search is going on. Jammu and Kashmir Police has said this.

Let me tell you that in this last few months, many BJP leaders and workers have been killed by terrorists.