J&K UPDATE: Two jawans injured in terrorist attack succumb, so far 5 martyrs martyred, operation continues

new Delhi: Two soldiers of the security forces injured in the terror attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir died on Tuesday during treatment. In this way, the number of soldiers who were killed in an encounter in the Kerry area of ​​Baramulla district in North Kashmir has now been increased to five. Let me tell you that on Monday, a policeman and two CRPF personnel were killed in the attack of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Today the security forces have killed another terrorist. In this way, three terrorists have been killed since yesterday. Currently in operation. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Army started investigation into killing of three ‘terrorists’ in Shopian

Two soldiers injured during encounter in Kreeri area of ​​Baramulla succumb to injuries. Operation in progress: Indian Army. #JammuAndKashmir

The Indian Army said, one more AK was recovered during Operation Crary in Baramulla. Two AK and three pistols have been recovered so far. Joint operation in progress.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, 2 of the 3 terrorists killed are the top commanders of Lashkar-Sajjad alias Hyder and Usman. Hyder, the main conspirator in the Bandipora murders, was instrumental in recruiting the youth in a terrorist connection and was involved in attacks on police, civilians and political activists.

Sajjad alias Haider was the conspirator & foreign terrorist usman executed the killings of BJP leader Late Waseem Bari, his father & brother. The encounter of these two terrorists is a big achievement for police and security forces: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir

Let us tell you that there were three terrorists who came from the nearby dense garden and started indiscriminate firing on the barrier, in which three of our soldiers – two from CRPF and one from Jammu Kashmir Police – were martyred. Security forces chased down the attackers and killed two of them in an encounter after a policeman and two CRPF personnel were killed in an attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants on Monday and killed another terrorist on Tuesday. Is dropped Security forces have killed three LeT militants so far. Among the slain terrorists, Hyder was involved in the murder of former BJP president Wasim Bari and two of his family members in July this year. Yesterday, two army personnel were also injured during the encounter, who were taken to the hospital. Today, he died during treatment. (Input: agency)