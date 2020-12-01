JNU alumnus leader Shehla Rashid said- My biological father is an evil person

EX JNU Student Leader Shehla Rashid Attacks Her Father: JUN student leader and activist Shehla Rashid has responded to the allegations of father Abdul Rashid Shora. He has described his father as an evil person. He has said that his father is a man who kills his wife. Rashid has accused his daughter and wife of being involved in anti-national activities. Also Read – #Shehla Rashid’s serious accusation of his father, wrote to DGP and told- My daughter Deshrohi ..

Shehla described her father's statement as 'baseless and nonsense', adding that a court had barred her father's entry into Srinagar residence on November 17 following a complaint lodged by the family in a domestic violence case.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, presuming a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 – Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

Shehla has posted a long tweet about this. It says that you people will know that my biological father has made serious allegations against me, my mother and my sister. I want to tell you that he is a bully, abusive person to his wife.

Meanwhile, while issuing a three-page letter addressed to the Director General of Police at a press conference, Shehla’s father Shora claimed that he was in danger of life from his daughter Shehla, his security guard, sister and his mother.

Shora claimed, “He (Shehla) had taken three crores of rupees from former MLA engineer Rashid and businessman Zahoor Watali to join politics in Kashmir” The agency (NIA) arrested him last year.

Shehla, a former JNU student leader, joined politics and became a founding member of the JK Political Movement started by IAS topper Shah Faisal.

Shora also demanded an inquiry into the bank accounts of the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) run by Shehla, and her daughters and her mother.

However, in response to this, Shehla tweeted in a tweet saying, “Many of you may have seen the video of the allegations made by my father on me, my mother and sister, in less words and to say it clearly He is a man who beat his wife, abuses and we decided to take action against him and in response to this he adopted this tactic.

Shehla described the allegations as “baseless and rubbish”, adding, “My mother faced a lot of violence, torture throughout her life, she remained silent due to family, now we (her) father speak against this act If found, he too started to discredit us, “Shehla said that no one should take seriously the allegations made by his father.