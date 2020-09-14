JNU Entrance Exam 2020 Dates: Announcement of JNU Entrance Exam dates, know here when and how the exam will be done

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUET 2020). For this, the examination will be held from October 4 to October 8. The exam will be conducted online and will be MCQ based. Also Read – Many parties, including DMK, demanded cancellation of ‘NEET Exam 2020’, party leaders protest in Parliament

After the release, candidates can download their admit card from the official website of JNU-NTA – www.nta.ac.in. Also Read – NEET Exam Guidelines 2020: What will be the dress code for NEET exam? Permission to be taken to the examination center, read full details

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the JNUEE Admit Card. Also Read – NEET Exam 2020: Odisha government took this step regarding NEET exam, students will be provided free transportation and accommodation

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNU-NTA.

Step 2: Enter your correct information to download the JNUEE Admit Card.

Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and print it out for future reference.

Here is the full calendar-