Jo Bo Ah Is A Tenacious PD On The Hunt For The Truth In Upcoming Fantasy Drama

Jo Bo Ah is decided to search out out the reality in new stills from tvN’s “Story of the 9 Tailed” (working title)!

The fantasy drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) who has settled within the metropolis (Lee Dong Wook) and the brave and daring producing director (PD) Nam Ji Ah who is decided to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah). Kim Bum performs the brother of Lee Dong Wook’s character, and he was born from a human and a gumiho.

PD Nam Ji Ah has a robust aggressive streak and she or he’s a director that focuses on the supernatural. Her mother and father disappeared 20 years in the past in a mysterious automotive accident, and she or he’s on a relentless search to search out out what actually occurred.

Over time, Jo Bo Ah has confirmed her appearing chops as she performed characters throughout a large spectrum, with roles that span from vibrant and goofy characters to villains which are onerous to hate. That is the primary time she’s taking the function of a PD, and plenty of followers are curious to see how she’ll carry this tenacious and passionate character to life.

In new stills from the drama, Nam Ji Ah is fired up as she works on an investigation. She appears to be like extremely centered, at one level onerous at work with a pen in her mouth and in one other picture staring intently at a doc.

Jo Bo Ah shared that she had many discussions with the director within the course of of making her PD character. After her first filming, she mentioned, “I used to be feeling nervous and anxious, however the ambiance on set was calm and pleasurable, so issues received off to a enjoyable begin.” She added, “I believe the drama will probably be as enjoyable because it was on set, so I’m actually trying ahead to it.”

The manufacturing workforce described Jo Bo Ah as an actress with many various sides to her. They added, “Try ‘Story of the 9 Tailed’ to see Jo Bo Ah’s enthusiastic efficiency as Nam Ji Ah, who’s lovable and an easy talker.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” will premiere in October because the follow-up to “Flower of Evil.”

