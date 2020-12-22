Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sang Yeob, And Do Kyung Wan To MC 2020 KBS Drama Awards

The hosts have been introduced for the 2020 KBS Drama Awards!

Beforehand, it was reported that Jo Bo Ah was in talks to be one of many hosts of the ceremony.

On December 22, KBS said that Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sang Yeob, and Do Kyung Wan would be the MCs for the 2020 KBS Drama Awards.

All three hosts have appeared in KBS selection exhibits and/or dramas earlier than. Do Kyung Wan is quickly gaining recognition together with his spectacular internet hosting expertise within the applications “The Return of Superman” and “Enjoyable-Staurant.” Jo Bo Ah obtained highlight for her performing in “Forest” and likewise appeared in “Baek Jong Received’s Alley Restaurant.” Lee Sang Yeob shined together with his performing within the weekend household drama “As soon as Once more,” and followers are wanting ahead to seeing his internet hosting expertise on the awards present.

The 2020 KBS Drama Awards will air on December 31 at 8:30 p.m. KST. Attributable to COVID-19, the occasion shall be held with out an viewers.

