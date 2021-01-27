Jo Bo Ah Parts Ways With Agency After 10 Years

(*10*)(*10*)
Jo Bo Ah has left SidusHQ after 10 years with the company.
On January 26, SidusHQ shared the next assertion:
Good day. That is SidusHQ.
That is our assertion relating to the expiration of Jo Bo Ah’s contract.
After a protracted interval of dialogue with actress Jo Bo Ah, whom we’ve been with for the previous 10 years, we got here to an settlement to finish our administration duties.
It was an honor to have the ability to accompany her because the second of her debut, whereas discussing and rising collectively. We specific our gratitude to Jo Bo Ah for being with us for a very long time by way of our valuable relationship. We’ll proceed to assist her much more good future as a fantastic and wonderful actress.
Additionally, we specific our due to the followers who at all times love Jo Bo Ah and ask that you just proceed to indicate curiosity and assist. Thanks.
Jo Bo Ah shared the next put up on Instagram:
I’ll at all times love you. My Sidus members of the family.
10 years in the past, you turned the naive younger baby Jo Bo Yoon who didn’t know something into the actress Jo Bo Ah and raised me, defending me inside a protected and durable fence, and I thanks for that.
And I additionally was so completely satisfied to have the ability to be along with such superb individuals.
In an effort to ensure that the 10 years we spent collectively is just not in useless, I’ll proceed to work exhausting and be completely satisfied whereas I act, changing into an actress who improves.
Thanks a lot..
Jo Bo Ah most just lately starred alongside Lee Dong Wook within the drama “Story of the 9-Tailed.”
Watch “Story of the 9-Tailed” under!
Supply (1)
High Picture Credit: Xportsnews
