Jo Bo Ah Parts Ways With Agency After 10 Years

Jo Bo Ah has left SidusHQ after 10 years with the company.

On January 26, SidusHQ shared the next assertion:

Good day. That is SidusHQ.

That is our assertion relating to the expiration of Jo Bo Ah’s contract.

After a protracted interval of dialogue with actress Jo Bo Ah, whom we’ve been with for the previous 10 years, we got here to an settlement to finish our administration duties.

It was an honor to have the ability to accompany her because the second of her debut, whereas discussing and rising collectively. We specific our gratitude to Jo Bo Ah for being with us for a very long time by way of our valuable relationship. We’ll proceed to assist her much more good future as a fantastic and wonderful actress.

Additionally, we specific our due to the followers who at all times love Jo Bo Ah and ask that you just proceed to indicate curiosity and assist. Thanks.