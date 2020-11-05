Jo Bo Ah Shields Lee Dong Wook From Danger In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

An essential scene between Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah shall be proven within the subsequent episode of tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon and Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah.

Spoilers

Lee Yeon, the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary, and Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah), an deserted princess, met in Lee Yeon’s forest and fell in love with each other. Ah Eum was in a state of shock after discovering out that her father, the King, had let the Imoogi (a monster serpent) take over his physique as a way to save her. When the Imoogi informed her he would return her father if she introduced the mountain spirit to him, she tried to sacrifice herself as a substitute and made viewers’ hearts ache.

New stills present Ah Eum utilizing her sseugae chima (head scarf) to hide and defend Lee Yeon, who’s being chased. Lee Yeon is barely capable of stand, and Ah Eum rushes over to cover him as quickly as she sees him. Amidst the harmful state of affairs, the proximity between the 2 creates a quick romantic second.

As Lee Yeon beforehand revealed that a fox should at all times return the favor they obtain, it might be that Lee Yeon will give Ah Eum a token of gratitude. Whether or not he does or not will present a touch as to how the connection between Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah will unfold now that they’ve overcome the schemes of the monster Eodukshini (Shim So Younger).

The scene wherein Ah Eum hides Lee Yeon was filmed in September. Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah had already filmed a number of motion scenes collectively by then, so that they have been already accustomed to having energetic scenes. Lee Dong Wook complimented her when Jo Bo Ah rehearsed the scene with highly effective actions, and the environment on set grew brilliant. As soon as the cameras began rolling, the 2 actors immersed into their characters so totally that they wanted a while to relax from the overwhelming feelings after the scene.

The manufacturing group shared, “Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah are main the love story between a mountain spirit and a princess fantastically with their excellent performing chemistry. Maintain a watch out for a way this scene the place Ah Eum protects Lee Yeon together with her sseugae chima returns to the 2 of them like a boomerang.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)