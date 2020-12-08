Jo Bo Ah Talks About Acting With Lee Dong Wook, Names Her Most Memorable Scene In “Story Of The 9-Tailed,” And More

Jo Bo Ah shared her ideas about her hit drama “Story of the 9-Tailed” via an interview!

The tvN program is a fantasy motion romance drama that starred Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang, and Lee Tae Ri because the beast Imoogi. The present wrapped up with its finale on December 3, ending with robust scores.

Jo Bo Ah spoke about how she felt when filming ended for the present. “I believe I largely felt unhappy,” she shared. “I lived as Ji Ah and Ah Eum for over seven months, which was my longest time but. And because it was a mixture of genres together with fantasy, motion, thriller, and romance, I believe I used to be extra centered whereas filming. For that motive, it appears this might be a drama that is still in my coronary heart for a very long time. I hope that viewers will bear in mind Nam Ji Ah for a very long time too.”

The actress was additionally requested about enjoying 4 roles for the present. “It could possibly be stated that I performed 4 roles within the drama, together with Ji Ah, Ji Ah possessed by Imoogi, Ah Eum, and Ah Eum possessed by Imoogi,” agreed Jo Bo Ah. “Ji Ah was the foundational character and I did numerous character evaluation on her from the beginning, creating her whereas having many discussions with the author and director. Ji Ah is a powerful and funky character, and when Imoogi was overlaid on that, I raised the tone of my voice and tried to make use of a depraved tone and facial expressions. Additionally, since I assumed that Imoogi up to now and current are one and the identical, I watched the filming footage of Ah Eum possessed by Imoogi once I was appearing as Ji Ah possessed by Imoogi.”

Jo Bo Ah went on to share that she’d been afraid about taking over an motion drama for the primary time. “Nonetheless, I ready upfront whereas going to motion college and I discovered it actually thrilling to create every of the scenes whereas coordinating with the martial arts director and co-stars on set,” she stated, including that performing the motion scenes had felt new and enjoyable.

“Additionally, the completed scenes had been edited to look much more life like than I’d imagined, so I felt proud,” she stated. “It made me wish to tackle the problem once more if there’s a job in an motion mission that I might pull off.”

Jo Bo Ah was additionally requested about working with Lee Dong Wook on the present. “Lee Dong Wook is the kind of one who’s chief,” she replied. “From the beginning of our drama to the tip, I relied on him quite a bit, acquired numerous assist, and discovered whereas filming. He led the way in which and I attempted to do job at following, and I believe our distinctive chemistry was portrayed nicely due to that. I’m so grateful that the viewers loved it.”

Followers additionally liked the self-directed teasers that the 2 stars made and uploaded to their Instagram accounts. When requested what had impressed that, Jo Bo Ah stated, “Since we’d spent a very long time getting ready the drama, we each felt numerous love for it. So the 2 of us shared a need to introduce and promote the drama we’d labored so laborious on to extra individuals.”

Jo Bo Ah additionally spoke about her most memorable second from filming. “Because the scene that I cherish and love essentially the most, I believe I might wish to select the scene that portrayed the unhappy story of Ah Eum and Lee Yeon,” she stated. “I actually cried a lot as quickly as I acquired the script, and compared, on set I labored laborious to maintain myself from crying as a result of Ah Eum needed to die and go away Lee Yeon behind. We filmed over three days in a quiet forest with an intense degree of focus, and so I had no regrets. It’s essentially the most memorable scene for me.”

Jo Bo Ah was then requested to explain the story that she imagines takes place after the ultimate episode. “On the finish, like an epilogue, Lee Yeon meets Sam Jae and his eyes change,” she stated. “If there’s a little bit of the mountain spirit’s energy left in Lee Yeon, then I believe that along with his small superpowers he might be part of along with Ji Ah, who completely belongs to the world of people, to be a pair that helps weak individuals and people in want, just like the Avengers. I believe that may be enjoyable.”

Lastly, the actress shared a message for followers who’ve liked the drama. “I sincerely thank everybody who watched ‘Story of the 9-Tailed,’” she stated. “All initiatives are treasured to me however I believe I’ll consider this drama quite a bit.” She shared that it had been considered one of her targets to point out one other aspect of herself as an actress, and she or he’s grateful as she feels that she was in a position to achieve this even partly.

“I hope that even to a small diploma you had been in a position to get via this troublesome and tiring time by feeling healed via our drama,” she shared. “Thanks.”

Jo Bo Ah’s company SidusHQ additionally shared a video of her final filming for the present, when she dressed as a fantastic bride for the marriage scene. As she leaves the situation, Jo Bo Ah says in reflection, “It’s over. It’s ended.” She then takes photographs with Lee Dong Wook as they each maintain bouquets of flowers to have a good time the ultimate filming.

“I devoted 2020 to filming ‘Story of the 9-Tailed,’” says Jo Bo Ah to the digicam. “We filmed for such a very long time, and so it feels completely different and really bittersweet. Please sit up for my work sooner or later! Thanks!” Lastly, she is shocked by workers members, who embellished her van to have a good time her final filming and introduced her a cake.

