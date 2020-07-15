Jo Byeong Gyu And gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Confirm For New Webtoon-Based Drama

Jo Byeong Gyu and gugudan’s Kim Sejeong have confirmed for the upcoming OCN drama “Extraordinary Rumor” (literal title).

“Extraordinary Rumor” relies on a webtoon of the identical title and tells the story of demon hunters known as Counters who come to earth beneath the guise of being workers at a noodle restaurant with a purpose to seize evil spirits which have returned to earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

Jo Byeong Gyu will probably be taking part in the function of So Moon, the youngest of the Counters. After affected by a mysterious automobile accident as a baby, he ultimately turns into a central determine among the many Counters.

Kim Sejeong will probably be taking over the function of Do Ha Na, who has the power to sense the places of evil spirits, even these which can be lots of of kilometers away. She will be able to additionally learn recollections of others by way of contact and works with So Moon to dispose of evil spirits.

Additionally becoming a member of the forged are actors Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan.

Yoo Joon Sang will probably be taking part in a Counter with unbelievable power named Ga Mo Tak. He’s a former police officer who misplaced his reminiscence seven years in the past after an accident and is unable to face idle within the face of injustice. Ga Mo Tak can be So Moon’s mentor.

Yeom Hye Ran is Chu Mae Okay, a Counter with therapeutic skills. Outwardly, she’s the chef of the noodle restaurant, however among the many Counters, she is the emotional pillar of the group.

Ahn Suk Hwan is taking part in the oldest Counter, Choi Jang Mool. He’s in command of the entire Counters’ bills, and he’s a dwelling legend among the many Counters in Korea.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “The forged of Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, Yeom Hye Ran, and Ahn Suk Hwan is ideal. Please sit up for the extraordinary synergy between the actors, who can add their very own flavors to their characters, every with distinctive skills and robust personalities. The drama will probably be a cathartic, refreshing expertise with satisfying motion. With the added type of OCN dramas, ‘Extraordinary Rumor’ is an motion hero drama that can ship each laughter and therapeutic.”

“Extraordinary Rumor” is slated to air within the second half of 2020 following the top of OCN’s “Search.”

