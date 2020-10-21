Jo Byeong Gyu And Kim Sejeong Are Ready To Fight Demons In Drama Adaptation of Hit Webtoon

OCN’s upcoming drama “Wonderful Rumor” (literal translation) has unveiled its first posters and a sneak peek of star Jo Byeong Gyu in character!

Based mostly on the webtoon of the identical title, “Wonderful Rumor” will inform the story of demon hunters known as “Counters” who come to Earth and disguise themselves as workers at a noodle restaurant with a view to seize evil spirits.

The newly launched posters characteristic leads Jo Byeong Gyu, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, and Yeom Hye Ran sporting an identical tracksuits as they leap into the air in entrance of a deceptively strange noodle restaurant.

The caption on one of the posters playfully reads, “Shut the noodle store, let’s go seize demons.”

The upcoming drama additionally gave viewers their first glimpse of Jo Byeong Gyu in his starring function as So Moon, the youngest of the Counters.

“Wonderful Rumor” is at the moment scheduled to premiere in November, following the conclusion of OCN’s “Search.”

