Jo Byeong Gyu Confirmed To Join Yoo Jae Suk’s New Variety Present; KBS Reveals More Details

It’s official: Jo Byeong Gyu has joined the solid of Yoo Jae Suk’s upcoming KBS 2TV selection present!

On February 8, KBS confirmed that the rising star can be becoming a member of Yoo Jae Suk’s highly-anticipated new selection present, which is presently aiming to premiere someday within the first half of this yr.

KBS additionally revealed new particulars about this system, which had beforehand been described tersely as an “out of doors actuality present.” In keeping with the community, the upcoming actuality present will function celebrities going again to the locations the place they first started their lives in Seoul after shifting to town. There, they’ll meet the younger people who find themselves residing in these locations now and cheer them on as they chase their very own desires.

The producers of Yoo Jae Suk’s new selection present commented, “As quickly as Jo Byeong Gyu heard the idea of our program, he was very ahead about wanting to participate, to the purpose the place he just about determined to hitch proper there on the spot.”

“Each Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Byeong Gyu are extraordinarily enthusiastic about having one another as companions,” they continued. “Please maintain an eye on what sort of chemistry these two mega-popular stars can have on the present.”

After skyrocketing to fame two years in the past along with his efficiency within the scores juggernaut “SKY Citadel,” Jo Byeong Gyu has continued to show himself as an actor by starring within the hit dramas “Range League” and “The Uncanny Counter.” He not too long ago made a visitor look on Yoo Jae Suk’s MBC selection present “How Do You Play?“, the place he talked about hoping to hitch the “Yoo line” and change into a member of Yoo Jae Suk’s squad.

Are you excited to see Jo Byeong Gyu in Yoo Jae Suk’s new selection present? Keep tuned for extra particulars!

Within the meantime, watch Jo Byeong Gyu in “Range League” right here…

Watch Now

…and Yoo Jae Suk in “How Do You Play?” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Proper Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews