Jo Byeong Gyu Discusses “The Uncanny Counter” And Season 2, His Variety Show Targets, And More

Following the conclusion of his hit OCN drama “The Uncanny Counter,” Jo Byeong Gyu sat down for an interview with Edaily.

Concerning the huge success of the drama, the actor shared, “This was my first mission with OCN so I couldn’t even think about in my desires that it might make OCN historical past. I used to be deeply touched by the excessive viewership scores and I’m glad I used to be capable of make good reminiscences with workers and fellow actors who struggled by the method collectively. Round me, my mates and fogeys appreciated it loads. I obtained loads of messages congratulating me over how ‘The Uncanny Counter’ was capable of make historical past on OCN.”

This drama was additionally Jo Byeong Gyu’s first as a lead, on which he commented, “Because it was my first lead position, I felt loads of strain and thought loads about what I used to be purported to do to eliminate my nerves.” The Korean title of the present actually interprets as “Superb Rumor” or “Superb So Moon.” Jo Byeong Gyu mentioned, “The truth that my character’s title was within the title was additionally a supply of strain. I feel I used to be capable of overcome the strain due to our director, workers members, and my fellow actors.”

Jo Byeong Gyu additionally spoke about difficulties all through filming. For the toughest scene, the actor revealed, “Probably the most tough scene was the spotlight of the online toon and the drama’s final aim—the scene the place So Moon reunites together with his mother and father. I used to be probably the most frightened about that and I took nice care in my preparations. I thought of what sequence and what sort of design would finest enable viewers to narrate.”

He continued to handle the expansion of his character So Moon, sharing, “With hopes that So Moon wouldn’t look excellent proper from the beginning, in the beginning I targeted on his picture of being unable to regulate his feelings. After going by that trial and error, he repeatedly falls down and will get again up. It was tough emphasizing that time of progress after he receives assist from his fellow counters. It was a really detailed job. I struggled with this tone of appearing that felt like stitching thread by a needle.”

The tip of season one featured a glimpse of a possible romance between So Moon and Kim Sejeong‘s character Do Ha Na, making viewers anticipate a love line. Concerning this concept, Jo Byeong Gyu responded, “For the reason that work of the counters is instantly linked to survival, I really feel prefer it’d be exhausting. Clearly you possibly can imagine the assertion from Ga Mo Tak [played by Yoo Joon Sang] that love exists even on a battlefield, however I feel So Moon is somebody whose calling to defeat demons is simply too nice.”

He continued, “That’s why realistically, I’m unsure a relationship would come up. Because it’s a drama that actually clears and refreshes the hearts of our good residents, I really feel like the main focus is likely to be extra on searching demons.”

After “The Uncanny Counter” had been confirmed for a second season, Jo Byeong Gyu shared his hopes for the long run. He revealed with fun, “If there’s one factor I would like, I hope that the [literal] title would change from ‘Superb Rumor’ to ‘Superb Counter.’”

Jo Byeong Gyu additionally revealed that he didn’t know any particulars in regards to the new season. He defined, “I additionally realized by the information and I solely heard that they have been within the midst of fine-tuning. The actors additionally had a powerful hope for season two due to our want to stay collectively because the counters and to cherish our comfortable reminiscences from set for a very long time.” He added, “I haven’t but heard something in regards to the broadcast or timeframe.”

If given the chance to grow to be an actual counter himself, Jo Byeong Gyu shared that he would really like the power to show again time. He defined, “After you reside at some point, one month, and one 12 months, there are all the time factors you remorse once you look again. It’s the identical in the event you’ve solely lived a day, and even in the event you’ve solely lived an hour, you possibly can nonetheless look again to an hour earlier than and remorse the choices you made.” He additionally shared, “I want counters might develop this energy too.”

Throughout Jo Byeong Gyu’s latest look on MBC’s “How Do You Play,” Yoo Jae Suk talked about him as a rising selection present star. Jo Byeong Gyu revealed his love for selection reveals, sharing, “Actually, even whereas working as an actor, after I relaxation at house, I watch extra selection reveals than dramas or films. Once I was youthful and would come house from college, I’d instantly begin watching selection reveals.”

He continued, “This can be a dream I immediately had whereas doing my work however even when I can’t give a ton of guffaws like precise comedians, I’ve a dream of giving no less than a small smile to viewers by a very good selection program. That is my second dream. I used to be capable of dream whereas watching Yoo Jae Suk and I feel I’d wish to strive being on a present the place I can share laughs in my very own method.”

Early subsequent month, Jo Byeong Gyu additionally has a movie popping out titled “There’s an Alien Inside Right here” (literal title). He elaborated, “After ‘SKY Fortress‘ ended, I had the will to check out a brand new style.” For this movie, Jo Byeong Gyu reunited with director Choi Eun Jong, whom he labored with on the internet drama “Dokgo Rewind.”

Jo Byeong Gyu continued, “The movie was made with a finances of 30 million received [approximately $27,000]. We additionally solely filmed for 3 days. Fortunately, the movie that we made as a problem to ourselves to be comfortable obtained an award from Watcha.”

Lastly, he expressed his heat gratitude about “The Uncanny Counter.” He mentioned, “At the same time as time goes by, after I look again on it, I feel it’ll grow to be a mission that may give myself braveness and permit me to get again up.”

