Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, And More Aren’t Afraid To Sweat Behind The Scenes Of “The Uncanny Counter”

OCN’s upcoming drama “The Uncanny Counter” has revealed a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

A drama adaptation of successful webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” will inform the story of demon hunters known as “counters” who come to Earth and disguise themselves as staff at a noodle restaurant with a view to seek out and seize evil spirits. Jo Byeong Gyu, gugudan’s Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, and Yeom Hye Ran star because the heroic group of “counters,” every of whom has his or her personal supernatural energy.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes stills, the solid of “The Uncanny Counter” is tough at work as they passionately toil away underneath the new solar. Because the drama options a whole lot of motion scenes during which the celebs should bounce, fly, and roll on the bottom, the manufacturing crew stories that the actors’ garments had been utterly soaked by means of with sweat throughout filming.

Different pictures seize the solid fastidiously poring over the script and discussing their scenes with the director between takes. In accordance with these current throughout filming, the environment on set was at all times energetic and filled with laughter, with the actors displaying nice teamwork with one another. Yoo Joon Sang additionally proudly mentioned of his co-stars, “We’ve got nice chemistry.”

“The Uncanny Counter” will premiere on November 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

Whilst you wait, watch Jo Byeong Gyu in his drama “Range League” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)