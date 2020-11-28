Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, And More Talk About First Lead Roles, Action Scenes, And Hopes For “The Uncanny Counter”

On November 27, OCN’s new drama “The Uncanny Counter” held a web based press convention with director Yoo Solar Dong and solid members Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Sejeong, and Yeom Hye Ran.

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters known as “counters” who disguise themselves as staff of a noodle restaurant and search out demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

For Jo Byeong Gyu, “The Uncanny Counter” is his first lead function. He stated, “It might be a mislead say that I didn’t really feel the stress. However after I was feeling pressured, I met the director, Sejeong, and the senior actors, and felt like I may rely upon them. As quickly as I trusted them, I felt extra pure about taking over the lead function.”

His fellow solid members shared reward for his work. Kim Sejeong stated, “His character isn’t 100% shiny or 100% darkish. He has to have either side to his character. He has an harmless face, however he could make it seem like he has some trauma in his previous, which was good for So Moon [his character name].” Yoo Joon Sang stated, “You’ll see a brand new aspect of him by this drama. I believe that this drama will make you consider his performances in his earlier work once more.”

About taking part in a school-aged character once more, Jo Byeong Gyu stated, “I’m nonetheless younger. I maintain telling myself that I nonetheless can’t inform the distinction after I placed on a faculty uniform. I wish to grow to be extra identified to the general public earlier than I become old. It’s an honor to work with a mission that mixes humanism, fantasy components, and motion. I’m working arduous at managing my well being.”

Yoo Joon Sang performs a counter whose superpower is superhuman energy. He talked about his rigorous train routine and Jo Byeong Gyu chimed in, “He lowered his physique fats to three % to get abs. The director steered that I ought to work out with him so I additionally misplaced about 10 kilograms [about 22 pounds]. To organize for motion scenes, I exploit lots of protecting gear, wrist bands, and take dietary supplements.”

Kim Sejeong stated, All of us went to motion faculty collectively, however after I first went, my first thought was simply to keep away from inflicting different folks bother. As I saved going to classes, I grew to become formidable about doing effectively.”

She continued, “By way of Do Ha Na [her character name], I like listening to that I’ve grow to be an motion star, however I’d like to listen to that I’ve met a personality who will grow to be a landmark in my profession as effectively. It’s all the time thrilling and enjoyable to immerse myself in Do Ha Na as a substitute of feeling my very own feelings. It’s the primary time I’ve felt like that, and it’s a lot enjoyable to play her, so I hope that she does grow to be a landmark character for me.”

Jo Byeong Gyu added, “There have been scenes with such wonderful appearing. I used to be watching Sejeong by the monitor with the director and teared up as soon as. It was an necessary scene in regards to the previous, however I after I noticed the scene, I couldn’t converse for some time.”

About their hopes for the drama, the director stated he hoped that this “Korean superhero” story would assist folks briefly overlook their worries about COVID-19. Jo Byeong Gyu added, “I’d like for folks to ask if there’s a second season. It was actually enjoyable to movie on set.” Kim Sejeong stated, “Our drama has a societal message, regardless of the fantasy style. There are individuals who do good works on a regular basis, so I hope that we are able to unfold the information of that to extra folks.” Yoo Joon Sang quipped, “I hope we do about three to 5 seasons. I’ll strive my finest to maintain understanding to make that occur.” Yeom Hye Ran stated, “I would like our drama to grow to be an emotional hero story within the Korean fashion.”

“The Uncanny Counter” premieres on November 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Jo Byeong Gyu in “SKY Citadel”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)