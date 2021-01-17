Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, And Yeom Hye Ran Gear Up For The Final Battle In “The Uncanny Counter”

Counters and spirits are teaming up for an epic closing battle in “The Uncanny Counter”!

On January 16, OCN launched new stills of the solid forward of its upcoming episode. In the brand new stills, the spirit Wigen (Moon Sook) speaks to So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu) about one thing necessary, carrying a severe expression. Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong) appears to be like frightened, whereas Soo Ho (Lee Chan Hyung) and Ki Ran (Kim So Ra) have their very own conversations with Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran) and Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang).

Though these stills indicate that the spirits and the counters are working collectively, OCN additionally launched a teaser picture of the 2 teams dealing with off in opposition to one another in an unknown battle. The preview for the upcoming episode additionally hinted that the counters would implement step one of the one technique that may eliminate Ji Chung Sin (Lee Hong Nae).

A supply from the manufacturing employees acknowledged, “The entire counters will come collectively for an unforgivign dying match with Lee Hong Nae. With one coronary heart and thoughts, the counters and the spirits come collectively to cooperate and will create a way of catharsis for viewers.”

This episode of “The Uncanny Counter” will air on January 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

