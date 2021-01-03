General News

Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, And Yeom Hye Ran Get Their Groove On In “The Uncanny Counter”

January 3, 2021
OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” launched some enjoyable new stills of Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, and Yeom Hye Ran!

In the brand new stills, the “counters” take pleasure in a while off from looking demons by embarking on a dance problem at their noodle restaurant. Kitchen workers Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang) and Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran) be a part of servers So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu) and Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong) in busting a transfer in entrance of the restaurant’s clients. Ga Mo Tak and So Moon additionally wield props within the type of trays and kettles, and Do Ha Na, who often places up a chilly and cynical entrance, additionally will get swept up within the efficiency.

A supply from the manufacturing workers acknowledged, “In addition to their refreshing elimination of demons, the counters will make viewers chortle with their dance efficiency.” This episode of “The Uncanny Counter” airs on January 2 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

