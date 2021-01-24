Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, And Yeom Hye Ran Share Their Closing Comments On “The Uncanny Counter”

As OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” heads into its remaining episodes, the principle solid shared their closing feedback on the drama.

Based mostly on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is a “Korean superhero” story about folks with supernatural powers referred to as Counters who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant and search out demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

Jo Byeong Gyu, who took on his first lead position as So Moon, stated, “‘The Uncanny Counter’ was like a present to me. Day-after-day I spent with my friends and seniors was an opportunity for me to study, and all the occasions I spent in dialogue with director Yoo Solar Dong will stay perpetually as glad recollections in my thoughts. I used to be so glad and had enjoyable day by day of filming. I had plenty of worries and anxieties concerning the outcomes, however due to the viewers’ love, we had been capable of arrive at a lovely ending for the drama.”

He added, “I got here to look after So Moon as if I used to be his mother or father. To all of the viewers who cherished him in the identical means, I thank the ‘dad and mom of So Moon’ all around the nation. Identical to So Moon, who overcomes no matter life throws at him, I’ll turn out to be a Jo Byeong Gyu who perseveres it doesn’t matter what scenario. Let’s meet in Season 2.”

Yoo Joon Sang, who performed Ga Mo Tak, a Counter with tremendous power, stated, “I really feel plenty of regrets now that ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ which I had enjoyable filming for thus lengthy, has come to an finish. We had been glad that the drama acquired a lot love, and I want to sincerely thank the viewers who liked and cherished our present. Please tune in till the top.”

Kim Sejeong, who performed Do Ha Na, a Counter with a radar for demons, stated, “I used to be glad to movie whereas receiving a lot love from the solid and crew. It was an honor to obtain what virtually appeared like an extreme quantity of affection from the viewers. By way of ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ I discovered new goals, and can proceed to present it my finest in no matter I accomplish that that I will be myself with a smile.”

She added, “I modified my telephone background throughout filming. It’s a photograph of the Counters and the phrase, ‘At all times work arduous, be thankful for what you’ve been given, be honest towards all that comes your means, don’t be afraid however be ready.’ I’m grateful to my colleagues for serving to me develop. I hope that I can repay this happiness that I’ve acquired in future. Thanks to the viewers and my fellow actors.”

Yeom Hye Ran, who performed Choo Mae Okay, the chief of the Counters, stated, “There have been some troublesome moments as a result of it was the primary time I’d tried this style, however I used to be capable of get this far due to the help and cheers that individuals despatched us. I’m sincerely grateful to the viewers. That is true for all productions, however the manufacturing workers labored actually arduous. I’m very grateful that we had been capable of wrap up with none main incidents. It was an honor to work with my fellow actors, who gave one another power, and I’m trying ahead to returning with an excellent stronger second season. Thanks once more to the viewers who despatched us their love.”

Episodes 15 and 16 of “The Uncanny Counter” air on January 23 and 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

