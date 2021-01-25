Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Sejeong, Yoo Joon Sang, And Yeom Hye Ran Team Up For Final Battle In “The Uncanny Counter”

Prepare for the epic last battle in “The Uncanny Counter”!

In yesterday’s episode, one other counter named Oh Jung Goo (Son Ho Jun) joined the squad, however he died whereas attempting to save lots of Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang). Oh Jung Goo’s spirit Dong Pal (Lim Ji Kyu) was about to fade as effectively, however in some way, he ended up in So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu). Thus, So Moon grew to become a vessel for one more spirit and leveled up.

On January 24, the drama launched new stills forward of the ultimate episode.

So Moon, Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong), Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran), and Ga Mo Tak come collectively to battle in opposition to the whole demon Shin Myung Hwi (Choi Kwang Il). That is their final likelihood to get him, and so they give all their vitality into capturing him. The environment is thick with stress, and the 4 counters can neither let their guard down nor waste any time. So Moon’s eyes are burning with dedication, and viewers are keen to seek out out if he’ll have the ability to meet his mother and father who’re at the moment trapped in Shin Myung Hwi.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “The counters have one last blow left so as to full the refreshing payback. Please tune into the ultimate episode that can completely fulfill the viewers by encouraging good and punishing evil.”

The ultimate showdown will happen on January 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

