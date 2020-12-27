Jo Byeong Gyu Talks About Record-Breaking Success Of “The Uncanny Counter,” The Pressure Of Taking On His 1st Lead, And More

As viewership scores for OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” soar to record-breaking heights, Jo Byeong Gyu shared his ideas on the drama’s success and his starring function!

Earlier this month, the brand new superhero drama—an adaptation of successful webtoon of the identical title—set a brand new report for the very best scores ever achieved in OCN historical past. The present has since damaged its personal report: final week, the newest episode of “The Uncanny Counter” climbed to a formidable common ranking of 9.3 % nationwide.

Expressing his gratitude to followers of the drama, Jo Byeong Gyu remarked, “Thanks to to the viewers who made it potential for us to realize this historic report of the very best scores in OCN historical past. We’ll preserve going sturdy till the top.”

The actor went on to admit that he had initially struggled with the stress of taking over his very first main function.

“Due to the stress that got here with my first main function, which was additionally the titular function, I had a tough time sleeping throughout filming,” he shared. “However I believe that viewers noticed that sense of accountability and energy in a constructive gentle.”

As for what viewers can sit up for in future episodes, Jo Byeong Gyu teased, “I believe that after overcoming a harmful scenario along with the Counters in a dynamic method, So Moon will present progress by changing into much more mature and powerful.”

He added, “I believe you’ll be capable of get pleasure from ‘The Uncanny Counter’ much more in case you regulate whether or not So Moon will handle to beat all of the adversity he faces and meet his mom and father.”

Lastly, Jo Byeong Gyu touched on the persevering with COVID-19 pandemic as he spoke about his hopes for the drama.

“Though it is a time when everyone seems to be going through hardships and exhaustion, I additionally suppose it’s a time when we now have to affix forces and endure collectively,” he stated. “My coronary heart is heavy as a result of there should be people who find themselves fighting melancholy.”

The actor went on, “Within the hopes of constructing ‘The Uncanny Counter’ a drama that may refresh and luxury people who find themselves feeling pissed off, I’ll pour every part I’ve received into the drama with out holding again. So please cheer us on.”

After a one-week hiatus, the subsequent episode of “The Uncanny Counter” will air on January 2 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Can’t get sufficient of Jo Byeong Gyu? Watch him in his earlier drama “Range League” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)