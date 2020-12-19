Jo Byeong Gyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, And Ahn Suk Hwan Gear Up For A Big Fight In “The Uncanny Counter”

All 5 of the counters are becoming a member of in a giant struggle on OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter”!

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters referred to as “counters” who disguise themselves as staff of a noodle restaurant and seek out demons who’ve come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

Spoilers

In episode six, the counters started piecing collectively the clues concerning the incident that came about seven years in the past. Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Joon Sang) confirmed that Noh Chang Gyu (Jeon Jin Oh) was the one that tried to kill him via Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong)’s psychometric powers. He additionally came upon that Noh Cling Gyu (Kim Seung Hoon), who’s the older brother of Noh Chang Gyu, was additionally needed on expenses of particular violence. Now the counters have to seek out the connection between the brothers and the homicide case that Ga Mo Tak is investigating.

In the stills for the upcoming December 19 episode, all 5 of the counters – So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu), Do Ha Na, Ga Mo Tak, Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran), and Choi Jang Mool (Ahn Suk Hwan) – gear up for a struggle with Noh Chang Gyu, who does the soiled work for Taesin Group. The gang comes geared up with metal pipes and different formidable weapons, however the counters have their superpowers to defend and assault. Ga Mo Tak twists Noh Chang Gyu’s wrist round along with his tremendous energy, whereas Choo Mae Okay makes use of her therapeutic powers to immobilize her opponent. In addition, Choi Jang Mool exhibits off his charisma in his trademark breaking-knives-with-his-bare-hands maneuver.

A supply from the manufacturing workers acknowledged, “All the counters can be shifting as a group in episode seven. Please stay up for how they use their particular person personalities and abilities to create much more thrilling motion scenes.”

OCN additionally shared Jo Byeong Gyu’s dedication in stills of an epic struggle scene between him and Ji Chung Shin (Lee Hong Nae). In episode six, So Moon was overwhelmed to be taught that his mother and father had not died in an accident however had been focused. With Do Ha Na’s assist, he entered his previous reminiscences and relived the evening of the accident. After studying that Ji Chung Shin was accountable, the demon possessing Ji Chung Shin quickly separated himself from his host to enter So Moon’s reminiscences.

In the brand new stills, Jo Byeong Gyu and Lee Hong Nae battle it out within the pouring rain. Jo Byeong Gyu’s gaze and fierce punches present So Moon’s willpower to avenge his mother and father’ dying, whereas Lee Hong Nae brings chills along with his chilly and murderous expression. There’s additionally a shot of the 2 in an unnamed place that doesn’t look like in So Moon’s reminiscences, elevating expectations that the 2 would possibly meet within the current day as properly.

A supply from OCN acknowledged, “Jo Byeong Gyu is a superb actor whose gaze and gestures adjustments from the second that the cameras begin rolling. He threw his entire physique into filming this motion scene with Lee Hong Nae. Please stay up for what the 2 actors created with their very own arms within the pouring rain.”

This episode of “The Uncanny Counter” airs on December 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Jo Byeong Gyu in “SKY Fort”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)