Jo Byeong Gyu’s Agency Denies Rumors That He Was A Perpetrator Of School Violence

Actor Jo Byeong Gyu has denied latest rumors that he was a perpetrator of faculty violence.

On February 17, Jo Byeong Gyu’s company, HB Leisure, launched the next assertion.

Hey, that is HB Leisure. That is our official assertion on the malicious rumors and false data spreading about our artist, Jo Byeong Gyu. We’ve inquired into taking authorized motion towards the particular person who has been recklessly spreading false rumors and malicious feedback about Jo Byeong Gyu not too long ago in on-line communities. We formally requested a police investigation into the matter and thus an investigation into the related case has begun. We are going to now not maintain again in the case of legal habits reminiscent of mass-producing and spreading malicious rumors about our actors. In accordance to the outcomes of the police investigation, we is not going to be lenient or negotiate however as a substitute advocate for robust authorized liabilities. HB Leisure will proceed to do our greatest to guard our artists’ rights in responding with power towards unlawful habits that defames their reputations, such because the unfold of false rumors and malicious feedback. Thanks.

That is in response to a submit that arose on an on-line discussion board on February 16 from somebody claiming to be a sufferer of bullying from Jo Byeong Gyu whereas they have been at college in New Zealand collectively.

In the submit, the poster (identified henceforth as “A”) wrote, “To study English, I went to review overseas alone in New Zealand at age 16 and stayed at a boarding home. I went to highschool quietly for a couple of week. At some point, a brand new scholar got here into the category, and that was Jo Byeong Gyu. I used to be about to go away the classroom when class was over, however he spoke to me. This quick child with dyed hair and cut-off pants abruptly picked a battle with me. I didn’t really feel excellent about it, so I didn’t reply and simply left. However the incident left a nasty style in my mouth.”

“A” continued, “At lunch, as a consequence of a mixup in my schedule, I used to be consuming lunch alone, however two Korean children with imply faces whom I’d by no means seen earlier than abruptly advised me to observe them. I assumed, ‘What?’ and went with them, and abruptly I used to be surrounded by 30 individuals swearing at me.

“I used to be so offended that I went to the form of place that manages Korean college students who’re finding out overseas. I advised the supervisor there what had occurred. The dad and mom have been knowledgeable and the girl in control of our boarding home was additionally knowledgeable. Jo Byeong Gyu and I have been introduced in to speak, however he spoke rudely to the supervisor as properly. The supervisor simply advised us that if this occurred once more, he’d take measures in accordance with college laws, and advised us to get alongside. The girl in control of the boarding home contacted my dad and mom in Korea after studying about this, and my dad and mom have been actually nervous about me as a result of I used to be overseas and alone.”

“A” additional alleged that Jo Byeong Gyu had made obscene jokes, insulted the academics, and talked to his pals about smoking marijuana.

“A” concluded, “In conclusion, [Jo Byeong Gyu] didn’t use bodily violence. There was solely verbal violence. The one factor I would like from writing that is an acknowledgement that faculty violence occurred and a honest apology.”

As proof, “A” included a photograph of college paperwork from the New Zealand college and screenshots of messages “A” had exchanged with a pal.

That is the second time that Jo Byeong Gyu has been swept up in rumors of faculty violence. The primary time was in 2018 when somebody claiming to be a classmate of Jo Byeong Gyu in elementary and center college alleged that the actor had proven cases of impolite and insulting habits towards his classmates. At the moment, Jo Byeong Gyu denied the rumors and said that he had not had a lot contact along with his classmates as a consequence of his performing profession and his time finding out overseas in New Zealand.

