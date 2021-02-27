Jo Byeong Gyu’s Appearance In Yoo Jae Suk’s New KBS Variety Show Put On Hold + Lee Young Ji To Join As MC

The MC lineup for Yoo Jae Suk’s new KBS selection present is present process some modifications.

Beforehand, it was introduced that Jo Byeong Gyu could be becoming a member of Yoo Jae Suk as an MC on the brand new present. Known as “Come Again Dwelling,” it options celebrities going again to the locations the place they started their lives in Seoul after shifting to town for the primary time. The celebrities will meet the younger people who find themselves residing there now and cheer them on towards their desires.

On February 26, the “Come Again Dwelling” manufacturing employees confirmed that rapper Lee Young Ji could be becoming a member of the present as an MC. The present additionally revealed a pre-production interview with Lee Young Ji that was filmed in January. Though Lee Young Ji’s look was solely lately introduced, the unique plan was to have Jo Byeong Gyu and Lee Young Ji as MCs with Yoo Jae Suk.

Nevertheless, Jo Byeong Gyu’s look on the present might be placed on maintain and Lee Young Ji and Yoo Jae Suk would be the two MCs for an unspecified time period.

In a press launch, the manufacturing employees acknowledged, “We’ve stored in shut contact with the current points surrounding MC Jo Byeong Gyu. Jo Byeong Gyu is at present within the midst of taking authorized motion in opposition to these controversies. Nevertheless, because the authorized outcomes are taking longer than anticipated, and our broadcast plans should be finalized, we have now judged that it will not be applicable to hurry ahead together with his look on the present at the moment. As a end result, we have determined to postpone his look.”

The employees continued, “Our hope is for a transparent investigation into the reality that doesn’t create extra victims on both aspect. All of the solid and crew of ‘Come Again Dwelling’ will give their all as a way to create a very good manufacturing for viewers.”

Jo Byeong Gyu has lately been swept up in allegations of faculty violence, which the actor and his company have denied a number of occasions. The company has requested a police investigation into the web rumors and has introduced their intention to take authorized motion in opposition to additional rumors.

Lee Young Ji gained the third season of “Excessive College Rapper” and have become fashionable for her energetic and sincere vibe in reside broadcasts on social media. She has labored with Yoo Jae Suk on visitor appearances on reveals like “Working Man” and “How Do You Play?“.

“Come Again Dwelling” will start airing someday within the first half of 2021.

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

High Center Picture Credit score: Xportsnews