Jo Deok Jae Receives Prison Sentence For Defaming Actress Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

Actor Jo Deok Jae has been sentenced to one yr in jail for importing a put up that defamed an actress who had accused him of sexual assault.

Warning: discussions of sexual assault, harassment, and self-harm.

In April 2015, Ban Min Jung reported to the police that she had been sexually assaulted by Jo Deok Jae whereas filming a film. Jo Deok Jae claimed that the actress had made a false accusation and sued her for defamation and filed a harm swimsuit for 50 million gained. Ban Min Jung counter-sued along with her personal harm swimsuit, which resulted in Jo Deok Jae being fined and his lawsuit rejected in Might 2019.

In October 2017, Jo Deok Jae was discovered responsible of sexually assaulting Ban Min Jung and was sentenced to at least one yr in jail with a two-year probation and 40 hours of a therapy program for sexual offenders. In September 2018, the Supreme Courtroom dismissed Jo Deok Jae’s attraction and upheld the unique sentence.

On January 15, 2021, the Uijeongbu District Courtroom sentenced Jo Deok Jae for defamation underneath the Act on Promotion of Data and Communication Community Utilization and Data Safety, associated to the punishment of sexual violence crimes.

One other particular person recognized solely as “Jung,” who lives with Jo Deok Jae, was charged with the identical crime and sentenced to 6 months in jail, suspended for 2 years of probation.

Jo Deok Jae and “Jung” had been charged for defaming Ban Min Jung and revealing her private info with out permission by importing posts and movies on the web between October 2017 and January 2019.

The court docket dominated, “Jo dedicated such wrongful acts as manipulating the actual video of the act of sexual assault and making different movies and importing them to make it appear as if the sufferer was mendacity. Though it seems as if these acts had been dedicated unintentionally whereas he was complaining concerning the sexual assault accusation, plainly he continues to carry a grudge in opposition to the ruling of his second trial and has continued to commit these actors over an extended time period. The sufferer has additionally pleaded for a extreme punishment on this case.”

After the court docket’s ruling, Ban Min Jung shared a put up about her emotions on social media. She stated, “The one selection left for me was authorized motion. It took me a while, however immediately he was given a responsible verdict. Whereas pursuing authorized motion, I collapsed mentally and bodily and thought a number of instances of self-harm and suicide. My total life has been shaken. Nevertheless, I endured till the tip as a result of I believed that if I succeeded in receiving the acknowledgment of the courts, I may give different sexual assault survivors hope that the reality will likely be revealed so long as we keep alive. This case just isn’t a easy subject for gossip, however a critical social downside. I hope that this judgment will set a significant precedent for the longer term.”

She continued, “I ask that everybody acknowledge the reality that these individuals unfold false details about me and cease the assaults on me. I’m considering of pursuing additional authorized motion in opposition to those that proceed these assaults on me even after it was proved that the accused has defamed me.”

If you need to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines you can name, and in the event you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.