Jo In Sung And Cha Tae Hyun Are Cheerful Supermarket Owners In Poster For New Variety Show

tvN’s upcoming selection present “Sudden Enterprise” shared its primary poster and a brand new teaser video!

Directed by Yoo Ho Jin and Yoon In Hee, “Sudden Enterprise” options Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung as two “metropolis males” who immediately discover themselves the house owners of a grocery store within the countryside. It’s created by the manufacturing employees of the 2020 selection present “Hometown Flex,” and this system just lately unveiled a primary teaser video.

The principle poster launched on February 5 exhibits one other aspect to the favored stars whereas they smile brightly of their aprons, making a heat and welcoming ambiance as they nice their clients. Though their new positions as house owners have come rapidly, they give the impression of being ready and able to work arduous. The poster options the pair in the true grocery store the place they’ll be working, which even features a ironmongery shop. The tagline on the picture reads, “That winter, we change into house owners.”

They’ll be exhibiting off nice chemistry with the locals who go to as clients and their mates who come to assist them out—Park Bo Younger and Nam Joo Hyuk have already been confirmed as company. Many individuals are curious to see if Cha Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung will be capable to maintain the village’s long-standing retailer working easily.

A brand new teaser video options the pair speaking about their ideas forward of the present. Cha Tae Hyun begins off by saying in a considerate tone, “In Sung will not be a humorous man. Effectively, everybody’s the identical, you recognize. Everybody’s comparable. My greatest fear is, ‘If the 2 of us do a range present, will it’s enjoyable?’”

Nonetheless, Jo In Sung says, “If it’s not enjoyable, then I’ll begin appearing straight away,” and so they each snigger collectively.

Watch the clip under!

“Sudden Enterprise” premieres on February 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

