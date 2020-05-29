Jo Jung Suk Talks About His Chemistry With “Hospital Playlist” Solid, His Public Picture, And More

On Might 29, Jo Jung Suk sat down for an interview with OSEN about his drama “Hospital Playlist.”

“Hospital Playlist” aired its last episode on Might 28, setting a private scores file with 14.1 %. Within the drama, Jo Jung Suk performs the character Lee Ik Joon, who’s shut pals with Yang Suk Hyung (Kim Dae Myung), Ahn Jung Received (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Joon Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), and Chae Music Hwa (Jeon Mi Do).

Jo Jung Suk stated that he didn’t hesitate when it got here to accepting the casting provide. “I heard that I used to be the primary to be solid. I didn’t know what the script or the remainder of the solid could be like, however I accepted based mostly on my religion within the director and author.”

To arrange for the function, he stated that he visited a hospital and watched docs work together with sufferers. “These experiences helped loads when it got here to filming. As a substitute of specializing in enjoying a physician in itself, I attempted to give attention to what Lee Ik Joon could be like as a physician. Inside the job of ‘physician,’ there are numerous several types of individuals, from those that give heat consolation to those that are blunt and sincere.”

He continued, “There are scenes after I needed to speak to sufferers. At instances, I received so choked up that I couldn’t say the strains. I couldn’t look the affected person within the eye. I’m simply enjoying a task, however I couldn’t assist pondering, ‘What if I used to be the affected person in that scenario?’ In that second, I may deeply relate to the sentiments of docs and sufferers.”

Jo Jung Suk additionally talked in regards to the chemistry between the solid members. “The ambiance between the actors on set was so good that I feel it translated to the display screen,” he stated. “After filming ended, I spotted greater than ever how valuable these 4 pals are. Every of us was an ideal match for our characters. Every one among us is totally different and distinctive, so it was numerous enjoyable after we received collectively. As filming progressed, we grew to become increasingly just like our characters. I’m wondering if the director and author had this in thoughts once they solid us.”

About future seasons, he stated, “There are 5 predominant characters they usually take turns taking the lead in every episode, so I’m not afraid in regards to the stress of a number of seasons. As for the potential of future seasons, my ideas are the identical because the director’s. All of us need to do extra seasons, but it surely is determined by the love and curiosity of the viewers.”

The actor additionally shared his ideas on his public picture. “I’ve by no means apprehensive or felt cautious in regards to the indisputable fact that I might need a set picture,” he stated. “I imagine that if I begin to really feel stress or concern about these items, then I won’t be able to correctly categorical the character. I don’t consider issues like, ‘I did it this manner prior to now,’ or ‘I’ve performed characters like this prior to now.’ I do attempt to keep away from characters who’re precisely the identical as earlier characters I’ve performed. Once I begin a brand new mission, I do my greatest to immerse myself into it. The outcomes construct up over time, and no one is aware of what is going to occur. I attempt to not fear about upfront.”

