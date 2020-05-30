Jo Jung Suk Talks About Marriage With Gummy And Becoming A Father Soon

In a current interview with Sports activities Chosun, Jo Jung Suk shared his ideas on turning into a father!

Lately, Jo Jung Suk efficiently wrapped up his tvN drama “Hospital Playlist,” which recorded its highest viewership rankings with the finale at 14.1 p.c viewership. Viewers have already expressed their anticipation for the second season.

Many viewers praised Jo Jung Suk for creating a personality of a lifetime via “Hospital Playlist” as Yuljae Hospital’s hottest physician Ik Joon. After making his debut as a musical star, Jo Jung Suk quickly grew to become a well-liked actor in dramas as properly. He made viewers tear up along with his function as Eun Si Kyung in MBC’s “The King 2 Hearts,” and made viewers’ hearts flutter with the romantic comedy in tvN’s “Oh My Ghostess” with Park Bo Younger. He additionally showcased an thrilling romance with Gong Hyo Jin in “Don’t Dare to Dream,” and he continued to search out success via MBC’s “Two Cops,” SBS’s “Nokdu Flower,” and the movie “E.X.I.T.”

On his current drama, the actor shared that his spouse Gummy loved him singing “In Entrance of Metropolis Corridor on the Subway Station” essentially the most. He shared, “My spouse at all times displays all my initiatives as a viewer, however this time, she stated that she was immersed into every of the tales moderately than simply my character. If prior to now she targeted a bit extra on my character whereas watching, this time, she targeted on the drama’s story and stored watch as a daily viewer of the drama.” He continued, “I additionally let her hearken to ‘Aloha’ earlier than its launch, and she or he supported me by saying that it’s going to obtain quite a lot of love because it’s becoming for the season. She was an ideal supply of help.”

Jo Jung Suk additionally talked about how he modified after marriage. He shared, “I got here to love climbing. It’s enjoyable to stroll collectively, and it’s extra gratifying being with somebody moderately than being alone. Moreover, life itself feels way more snug and steady than earlier than. One facet that modified after marriage is that I believe extra about my well being.”

Along with enjoying a father in “Hospital Playlist,” Jo Jung Suk will quickly change into a father in actual life as properly. He shared, “It was additionally fascinating for me that the primary time I attempted a job as a father additionally overlapped with the time I’m turning into an precise father, so this function may need come nearer to my coronary heart for that purpose too. Ik Joon was similar to my thought of a super father. I believe I used to be capable of obtain a optimistic affect whereas performing as Ik Joon by taking a look at his remedy of Woo Joo (Kim Joon), the best way he resolves conditions, and his loving coronary heart in direction of his son. Due to this fact, if I change into a father, I need to be just like Ik Joon, and I need to change into a father like Ik Joon.” He added, “Now, I’m turning into a father, so I need to change into an actor that my baby could be pleased with.”

Jo Jung Suk additionally talked about his chemistry with baby actor Kim Joon, praising him for being much more charismatic off-screen. He shared, “Actually, he was so fairly that each time I noticed him, I believed, ‘Oh my, oh my. How can he be so cute?’ Our Joon is charming and doing so properly that I need to preserve complimenting him.” He additionally revealed, “When working with baby actors, I attempt to meet them at their degree and speak whereas main an environment that looks as if we’re enjoying. Though the time we’re performing collectively is necessary, I believe the time we spend collectively earlier than or after filming can be actually necessary.”

“Hospital Playlist” will air its particular episode on June four and perform a reside broadcast for “Mi Do and Parasol” via YouTube.

