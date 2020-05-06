Jo Jung Suk Voluntarily Reduces His Payment For Acting In “Hospital Playlist”

Jo Jung Suk volunteered to take a pay reduce on behalf of the tvN drama “Hospital Playlist.”

On Might 5, a media outlet reported, “Jo Jung Suk voluntarily diminished his look charge of 90 million gained to 100 million gained (roughly $73,800 to $82,000) per episode to 70 million gained (roughly $57,400) per episode. He is inserting significance on his participation in ‘Hospital Playlist’ itself.”

Insiders from the drama business defined, “Because the No. 1 actor for casting in dramas, Jo Jung Suk often receives round 90 million gained to 100 million gained per episode. However attributable to his belief in producing director Shin Gained Ho and author Lee Woo Jung, he voluntarily diminished his look charge. This type of actor is absolutely uncommon and he’s changing into an excellent function mannequin on set.”

They continued, “It’s uncommon to see an actor of Jo Jung Suk’s model energy voluntarily taking a pay reduce. He’s a extremely nice, loyal actor.”

After debuting within the 2004 musical “The Nutcracker,” Jo Jung Suk has appeared in lots of dramas together with “The King 2 Hearts,” “You Are the Greatest,” “Oh My Ghostess,” “Two Cops,” and “Don’t Dare to Dream,” and the movies “EXIT,” “Intimate Strangers,” “My Annoying Brother,” “The Face Reader,” “Structure 101,” and “Hit-and-Run Squad.”

Jo Jung Suk has been acknowledged for his excellent performing expertise and charming characters in every of his tasks. His extensive performing spectrum from the sly Nap Deuk in “Structure 101” to the cranky however warmhearted Go Doo Shik in “My Annoying Brother” has allowed viewers to get immersed in the tales.

The actor married singer Gummy in October 2019 and introduced they’re anticipating their firstborn in January.

Watch Jo Jung Suk in “Hit-and-Run Squad” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)