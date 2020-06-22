Jo Jung Suk’s Best Covers That Showcase His Incredible Vocal Talent

Regardless of being an actor, Jo Jung Suk has wowed audiences along with his superb vocal expertise on quite a few events.

Jo Jung Suk initially made his debut in theater in 2004, after which he went on to seem in varied performs and musicals. The actor didn’t make his tv debut till 2011, and a 12 months later, he appeared in his breakout position within the 2012 movie “Structure 101.” Since then, Jo Jung Suk has made his identify recognized by tasks like “Oh My Ghost,” “Don’t Dare To Dream” (“Jealousy Incarnate”), “My Annoying Brother” (“Hyung”), “E.X.I.T,” and “Hospital Playlist,” amongst others.

With a voice as charming as his, Jo Jung Suk may most likely even launch an album of his personal. Whereas we anticipate that to drop at some point, listed here are Jo Jung Suk’s most legendary track covers that exhibit how multitalented he’s!

“Aloha” – Cool

Jo Jung Suk’s newest hit is his cowl of “Aloha” for the favored drama “Hospital Playlist.” In comparison with the intense and contemporary vibes of the unique track by Cool, Jo Jung Suk put a gentle, dreamy spin on his model to remake the track as his personal. After its launch, Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” topped varied music charts and has impressed covers by different artists as nicely.

“Celeb” – PSY

In his marriage ceremony scene with Gong Hyo Jin in “Don’t Dare To Dream” (“Jealousy Incarnate”), Jo Jung Suk carried out his personal congratulatory track. He excitedly sang PSY’s “Celeb,” displaying off his superb singing abilities that didn’t waver at the same time as he busted out some highly effective dance strikes.

“That is the Second” – “Jekyll And Hyde” OST

Reminding everybody of his musical actor roots, Jo Jung Suk took on the legendary track from the OST of the musical “Jekyll and Hyde” throughout an episode of “Operating Man.” With simply the primary few traces of “That is the Second,” Jo Jung Suk’s gentle voice mesmerized not solely the forged of “Operating Man,” however all of us too!

“Don’t Fear” – Jeon In Kwon

A particular thanks goes out to the movie “My Annoying Brother” for giving us the mixture of Jo Jung Suk and EXO‘s D.O not solely in the identical film, but additionally in a duet! “Don’t Fear” was initially launched by Jeon In Kwon in 2004, and viewers might also be accustomed to the track from the “Reply 1988” OST. Jo Jung Suk and D.O harmonized completely of their rendition of the track to create a heartwarming monitor.

“Wrongful Encounter” – Kim Gun Mo

One other hit from “Don’t Dare To Dream” (“Jealousy Incarnate”) is Jo Jung Suk’s cowl of Kim Gun Mo’s “Wrongful Encounter.” Whereas at karaoke, he nonchalantly belted out the favored track, which options lyrics that matched completely with his relationship with Gong Hyo Jin’s and Go Kyung Pyo‘s characters on the time. Not solely did he sound superb whereas singing the track, however whereas he was at it, he casually confirmed off his rapping abilities as nicely.

“Within the Rain” – Lee Moon Sae

Throughout his look on “Radio Star” in 2014, Jo Jung Suk teamed up with Tune Chang Yi, with whom he starred in the musical “Blood Brothers.” The 2 sang Lee Moon Sae’s “Within the Rain,” impressively conveying the emotion of the track and staging a efficiency good for a wet day.

