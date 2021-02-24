Jo Soo Min Talks About Her Most Memorable Scene From “The Penthouse” And More

Jo Soo Min appears candy and loveable in her latest pictorial with @star1 journal!

Lately, Jo Soo Min starred in KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” as Kang Quickly Ae, a personality with a powerful character and a transparent set of values who isn’t daunted by hardship. The actress shared, “I used to be proud as a result of it appears as if the great environment on set was mirrored within the viewership scores. The teamwork between the actors was actually nice, so going to the set was at all times thrilling. Because it was my first time making an attempt a historic drama, all the pieces from the clothes to the way in which of speech was charming.”

Jo Soo Min additionally starred as Min Sul Ah within the hit drama “The Penthouse.” On essentially the most memorable scene, Jo Soo Min selected the second when she was caught mendacity about her id as a school scholar and assembly Joo Dan Tae (performed by Uhm Ki Joon). She shared, “When Joo Dan Tae stated the road, ‘You’re simply an orphan,’ I abruptly grew to become immersed in Sul Ah’s feelings, and I acquired choked up. Regardless that it’s a drama, it was so unhappy to be judged and ignored based mostly on an unfair commonplace.”

Though Min Sul Ah died to start with of the present, the perpetrator wasn’t revealed till in a while. Jo Soo Min revealed, “I additionally didn’t know who the perpetrator was till the very finish. I used to be really so positive that it could be Joo Dan Tae that I used to be actually stunned when it was revealed that Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) was the perpetrator.” The actress shared her anticipation for “The Penthouse 2” for its unpredictable and thrilling storytelling.

Jo Soo Min shared {that a} fan café was created following the primary season of “The Penthouse.” She stated, “Because of the love from followers, I’ve been very blissful. I are inclined to learn the feedback lots, and there have been very humorous responses, reminiscent of placing in a nationwide petition to carry Sul Ah to life.”

