Jo Yeo Jeong And Kim Young Dae Join Hands For Mysterious Project In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has shared an intriguing preview of the upcoming episode!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who rise up to all types of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up completely different solution to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoiler

Beforehand, Cha Soo Ho (Kim Young Dae) came upon Han Woo Sung was having an affair with Baek Soo Jung (Hong Soo Hyun). He felt pity in direction of Kang Yeo Joo, who stated that her wedding ceremony anniversary was extra necessary than a nationwide vacation. Viewers are desirous to learn the way their relationship will change sooner or later.

In the brand new stills, Kang Yeo Joo is deep in thought with books associated to extramarital affairs piled up on a desk. Cha Soo Ho gazes at her with complicated feelings. He reveals her one thing on his pill and earnestly explains one thing to her, elevating questions on what the 2 are so far.

The drama’s manufacturing staff shared, “Viewers will have the ability to see the modifications in Kang Yeo Joo’s assistant Cha Soo Ho, who is aware of deeply about her. Please focus on the refined modifications between the 2.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki:

