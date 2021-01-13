Jo Yeo Jeong And Oh Min Seok Have A Suspicious Encounter In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Jo Yeo Jeong and Oh Min Seok!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of unhealthy conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up alternative ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoilers

At present, Kang Yeo Joo is being watched by her assistant Cha Soo Ho (Kim Younger Dae), who was ordered to take action by Ma Dong Kyun (Oh Min Seok), the director of the Nationwide Intelligence Service. Nonetheless, it has but to be revealed why Ma Dong Kyun is keeping track of Kang Yeo Joo. Cha Soo Ho, who had been observing Kang Yeo Joo with out figuring out the rationale, started to seek for details about their previous after he began to query their relationship.

The ending of episode 10 shocked viewers when a very different-looking Ma Dong Kyun was current on the shabby workplace of the publishing home Kang Yeo Joo visited. Usually, Ma Dong Kyun seems on display with a pointy gaze, a clean-cut go well with, and highly effective charisma, however he greeted Kang Yeo Joo with a delicate smile in comfy clothes on the publishing workplace.

On the Shinho Publishing Home workplace, the 2 sit dealing with one another amidst a wierd rigidity. Kang Yeo Joo and Ma Dong Kyun additionally put on contrasting expressions on their faces. Kang Yeo Joo calmly stares again at Ma Dong Kyun, whose eyes are broad with shock.

The manufacturing crew shared, “The hidden previous between Kang Yeo Joo and the Nationwide Service Intelligence’s Ma Dong Kyun shall be revealed. Please anticipate finding out the rationale why Yeo Joo has visited the publishing home constructing the place Ma Dong Kyun is at.”

The following episode of “Cheat on Me If You Can” airs on January 13 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

