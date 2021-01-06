Jo Yeo Jeong And Yeonwoo Cross Paths Again In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

Jo Yeo Jeong is narrowing her seek for the topic of her husband’s affair in “Cheat on Me If You Can”!

On January 5, KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched chilling stills of Jo Yeo Jeong closing in on her goal. In the sequence, Jo Yeo Jeong performs the function of Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist that spends all her time considering of potential methods an individual may be murdered. Her husband and divorce lawyer Han Woo Sung (Go Joon) married her on the grounds of signing a contract that states, “If you cheat, you die.” The drama tells a strong story of what occurs to guilt-ridden adults that commit unpleasant acts.

Spoiler

Ever since she discovered a protracted strand of hair in her automobile, which Han Woo Sung regularly used, Kang Yeo Joo has held suspicions towards her husband. She even put in a digicam and placement tracker on his automobile afterwards.

After discovering a message inside a fountain pen case thrown away by her husband, Kang Yeo Joo began a relentless seek for the lady that is likely to be in an affair with him. Her efforts landed her at Seoyeon College, the college her husband has been giving lectures at.

The launched pictures deal with the second during which Kang Yeo Joo and Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo) lastly come throughout each other. Go Mi Rae is an arts scholar at Seoyeon College. Strolling amongst her faculty friends, she radiates a youthful vitality. She passes by Kang Yeo Joo with out noticing her, however the viewer can clearly see the strict look on Kang Yeo Joo’s face as Go Mi Rae walks by.

The 2 have truly crossed paths beforehand, in entrance of Han Woo Sung’s regulation workplace. Even then, Go Mi Rae left a powerful impression on Kang Yeo Joo together with her perfume and wonder.

The manufacturing staff of “Cheat on Me If You Can” commented, “In episode 9, Kang Yeo Joo begins searching for Go Mi Rae with the one clue that she is a Seoyeon College scholar. Please stay up for what would possibly occur as soon as the 2 come collectively in a single area.”

The following episode of “Cheat on Me If You Can” airs January 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

