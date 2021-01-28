Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, And Kim Young Dae Get Closer To The Truth In Climactic Finale Of “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has just one extra episode to go!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up alternative ways to kill folks. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoilers

In episode 15, it was revealed that Baek Soo Jung’s (Hong Soo Hyun‘s) demise was linked to the president 9 years in the past. It was additionally recommended that her father Park Jae Geun (Choi Jung Woo), who is at the moment a presidential candidate, was additionally deeply associated to the case. Kang Yeo Joo suspected Baek Soo Jung’s company CEO Yoon Hyung Sook (Jun Soo Kyung) to be the offender, however another person confirmed up on the police station to show themselves in because the offender.

With the reality removed from attain once more, KBS 2TV shared stills of Kang Yeo Joo concentrating on writing her new novel “Cheat on Me If You Can,” which often is the closing key to the reality. Her face reveals a combination of assorted feelings, together with each willpower and worry about determining the key behind her work “Secret Prayer Room,” which had beforehand put her at risk.

Showing to have decided, she heads out holding a paper envelope, and Cha Soo Ho (Kim Young Dae) stops her in her tracks. He’s conscious that Ma Dong Kyun (Oh Min Suk) of the Nationwide Intelligence Service has approached Kang Yeo Joo whereas disguised because the CEO of a publishing home, and it stays to be seen what sort of decisions Cha Soo Ho will make between Kang Yeo Joo and Ma Dong Kyun.

In the preview of episode 16, Kang Yeo Joo was proven handing over the envelope to Ma Dong Kyun. Will her new guide be revealed and make clear the reality behind Baek Soo Jung’s homicide in addition to the “secret prayer room”?

In one other set of stills, Han Woo Sung has been kidnapped by unidentified assailants. Whereas he is roofed in blood and shedding consciousness, Cha Soo Ho makes a stunning look. When he discovers Han Woo Sung, he approaches him with a pointy knife, giving off a cold-blooded aura.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce defined, “Han Woo Sung, who cheated on his spouse Kang Yeo Joo, will face the brink of demise.” With only one extra episode to go, viewers ought to be capable of discover out who these kidnappers are and whether or not Han Woo Sung will survive the damaging state of affairs.

Watch “Cheat on Me If You Can” with English subtitles right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)