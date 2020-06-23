Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, And Yeonwoo Confirmed + Kim Young Dae Reported To Star In New Drama About Affairs

Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon are confirmed to steer the upcoming KBS 2TV drama “If You Cheat, You Die” (literal translation)!

On June 22, a supply from Jo Yeo Jeong’s company Excessive Leisure shared, “It’s true that Jo Yeo Jeong is starring in ‘If You Cheat, You Die,” and a supply from Go Joon’s company Story J Firm additionally confirmed, “Go Joon will star in ‘If You Cheat, You Die.’ The script studying happened in the present day.”

“If You Cheat, You Die” is described as a narrative of a number of people who take care of marriage, divorce, and affairs with a responsible conscience. Jo Yeo Jeong will play the bestselling novelist Jang Yeo Joo, whereas Go Joon tackle the position of Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer.

Yeonwoo can be confirmed to seem within the drama as Mi Rae, a school pupil whose true ideas are tough to learn. Yeonwoo mentioned to Seoul Economics Day by day, “I’ll be greeting viewers as a refreshing college pupil by this mission. I’m working onerous to point out nice appearing to everybody, so please sit up for it.” A supply from MLD Leisure additionally shared, “Yeonwoo confirmed her look in ‘If You Cheat, You Die’ and took part within the script studying in the present day.”

In keeping with a number of information shops, Kim Young Dae was additionally forged within the drama, however his company has not but launched an announcement to substantiate this truth. He was reportedly forged as a Nationwide Intelligence Service agent who meets Jo Yeo Jeong’s character Kang Yeo Joo. Kim Young Dae rose to stardom with the favored MBC drama “Extraordinary You” and JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good.”

“If You Cheat, You Die” is slated to start airing within the second half of this yr.

