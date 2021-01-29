Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, Kim Young Dae, Yeonwoo, And More Share Final Thoughts On “Cheat On Me If You Can”

As KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” got here to an in depth on January 28, the forged shared their closing ideas on their drama.

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a darkish comedy about adults who rise up to all kinds of dangerous conduct and facilities across the uncommon marriage between a homicide thriller author and a divorce lawyer whose life is forfeit if he’s caught having an affair.

Jo Yeo Jeong stated, “I’m grateful that we managed to wrap up filming with everybody wholesome and secure regardless of these tough circumstances. Yeo Joo was a tough character to play, however there was quite a lot of enjoyable and reward within the function, so it was a significant time. I’m additionally sincerely grateful to the viewers who loved our drama and despatched us their love.”

Go Joon stated, “The connection between the forged and crew was fairly shut on this manufacturing. After the ultimate filming, I couldn’t go residence and spent quite a lot of time hanging across the set. It was an amazing drama that I realized rather a lot from and had quite a lot of enjoyable with. I believe that I’ll miss these folks for a very long time.” He shared his due to viewers for sending their love and help and promised to return with a brand new challenge quickly.

About his character, he stated, “It doesn’t matter what he thought or did, he’s laborious to forgive as a result of he was untrue. However Han Woo Sung was born with a humanitarian aspect. He had a heat coronary heart and was open-hearted to all. And he beloved Kang Yeo Joo. He was all the time maintaining a tally of what his spouse may suppose. I considered it as being like a toddler who is aware of he’s accomplished unsuitable and is on edge round his mom. If solely he didn’t commit affairs, he would have been fairly an interesting character.”

Kim Young Dae stated, “I’m glad that we had been in a position to movie safely till the tip. It was an honor to work with such wonderful senior actors, and due to their respect and care, I believe I used to be in a position to be taught and mature rather a lot. I’m additionally grateful to the viewers and followers who despatched their love for the drama and to me. I’ll present extra of myself by means of various initiatives in future, so please sit up for it. Please handle your well being and watch out of colds this winter.”

Yeonwoo stated, “[The time I spent filming] was a time through which I may be taught a lot due to the administrators, actors, and all of the manufacturing workers. In contrast to the blood-chilling storyline, there was all the time a heat and harmonious environment on set, so I all the time seemed ahead to filming. I’m glad that we had been in a position to wrap up with everybody wholesome. Thanks for watching the drama and I’ll return with one other good challenge quickly.”

Jung Sang Hoon stated, “The seasons modified 3 times as we filmed this drama. As a result of we began in summer time and led to winter, the manufacturing workers went by means of fairly a tough time. I labored with Jo Yeo Jeong once more for the primary time in 20 years and had such nice chemistry with Go Joon. I used to be additionally comfortable to work with Track Okay Quickly, Lee Se Na, Lee Si Eon, and different wonderful actors, and I wish to thank them and the manufacturing workers for working laborious to ensure we may end filming nicely. Thanks additionally the viewers who watched and beloved our drama.”

Bae Noo Ri stated, “I developed quite a lot of affection for the forged and crew by means of the enjoyable and amicable environment on set that was so totally different from the thriller style of the drama. I’m comfortable to have spent this grea ttime, from the summer time of 2020 to the present winter, together with the beginning of 2021, with such nice administrators, workers, and co-stars. The drama is over, however I hope that my character will proceed to work laborious wherever she is. Thanks for watching till now, and I’ll return with one other challenge quickly.”

Kim Do Hyun stated, “It’s already the tip. As quickly as a challenge involves an finish, every second feels nostalgic. I all the time seemed ahead to filming as a result of so many good folks had been on set and all the time took care of one another. I’m very grateful that we had been in a position to wrap up the drama with none main incidents or circumstances of COVID-19 throughout the time of the pandemic. Thanks to all those that beloved ‘Cheat on Me If You Can’ and Nam Gi Ryong.”

Han Soo Yeon stated, “Most of my scenes had been with Go Joon. He all the time saved the environment on set enjoyable, and due to his care and respect, I obtained quite a lot of help. I’m very grateful to him. I’ll bear in mind this drama for a very long time as a result of enjoyable set that was created by means of the efforts of an amazing director, workers, and senior and junior actors. Thanks additionally to the viewers who cheered on my chemistry with Go Joon.”

