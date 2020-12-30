Jo Yeo Jeong Is Resolved To Find Evidence Of Go Joon’s Affair In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Go Joon and Jo Yeo Jeong!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of unhealthy conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up totally different solution to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoiler

Kang Yeo Joo found a message card and a field for a fountain pen and suspected Han Woo Sung was having an affair. Nonetheless, she didn’t have any clear proof to show that. She straightforwardly requested him concerning the field, however he answered with such an ideal poker face that she couldn’t interrogate him anymore.

The brand new stills present Kang Yeo Joo rummaging by means of her husband’s bag that he takes to work on daily basis. She even makes use of a magnifying glass to go looking completely for any clues. She is set to seek out proof of his affair, and she or he gained’t cease till she discovers one thing. On the opposite hand, Han Woo Sung is strolling on eggshells round his spouse. He glances worriedly at her, however she carries on as if nothing has occurred.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “Kang Yeo Joo, who suspects her husband Han Woo Sung is having an extramarital affair, will start to search for bodily proof. There shall be an exciting sport of hide-and-seek between the 2. Please sit up for seeing if she will be able to discover decisive proof of his affair in his bag.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

