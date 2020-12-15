Jo Yeo Jeong Is Skeptical Of Go Joon And Yeonwoo In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS2’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Yeonwoo, Go Joon, and Jo Yeo Jeong!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who rise up to all kinds of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up completely different technique to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoilers

In the earlier broadcast, Han Woo Sung met up with political marketing consultant Nam Ki Ryong (Kim Do Hyun) to retract his plan to enter the world of politics, however he ended up receiving the highlight from the reporters as a substitute. In the midst of all of the chaos, he bumped into Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo), who was selecting up trash for nature restoration as a scuba diver volunteer. Shocked to see Go Mi Rae, Han Woo Sung fell into the river and practically drowned as a result of he couldn’t swim.

The newly launched nonetheless photos Go Mi Rae with moist hair. Go Mi Rae saves Han Woo Sung, who has handed out after falling into the water, and he or she performs mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to save him.

One other set of stills depict Han Woo Sung sleeping at a hospital. Go Mi Rae watches him with a delicate smile on her face. Initially, viewers couldn’t inform her true emotions as a result of she had but to smile from being pursued by different males. Nonetheless, she now has a smile that conveys her heart-fluttering pleasure whereas taking care of Han Woo Sung.

Though Han Woo Sung had prevented Go Mi Rae in concern of his wavering coronary heart, Go Mi Rae has turn out to be his savior, elevating questions concerning the upcoming modifications of their relationship.

Moreover, Kang Yeo Joo seems on the hospital together with her arms crossed and a disdainful expression on her face. Viewers are questioning if Kang Yeo Jo will run into Go Mi Rae as soon as once more following their earlier encounter and what occasions will start to unfold between the three characters.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Go Mi Rae saves Han Woo Sung, who has fallen into the water, and the 2 will proceed to have likelihood encounters. The story of the three individuals, Mi Rae, Woo Sung, and Yeo Joo, will ship and attention-grabbing thrill to the viewers, so please present numerous curiosity and anticipation.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)