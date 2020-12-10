Jo Yeo Jeong Is Suspicious Of Yeonwoo’s Relationship With Her Husband In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS2’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Jo Yeo Jeong and Yeonwoo!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up alternative ways to kill folks. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Spoilers

Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo) first appeared in final week’s broadcast as an artwork pupil on the college the place Han Woo Sung got here to lecture at. Go Mi Rae possessed such nice magnificence that Han Woo Sung continued to stare at her all through the lecture. Though he had lower out the opposite ladies in his life in an effort to enter the world of politics, Go Mi Rae poses as a menace to his resolve.

On that day, Go Mi Rae chased after Han Woo Sung in an effort to return the fountain pen he dropped. Though Han Woo Sung realized that she was calling him, he left the situation as if he have been fleeing the scene as a result of he realized he was being drawn to her. Since Han Woo Sung had lastly cleaned up his difficult relationship with different ladies in an effort to grow to be a husband with a transparent conscience, he couldn’t afford to let his efforts go to waste.

In the newly launched stills, Go Mi Rae and Kang Yeo Joo each go to Han Woo Sung’s workplace. Kang Yeo Joo’s sixth sense kicks in, and he or she observes Go Mi Rae with a pointy gaze, creating a chilly ambiance. Viewers are curious to search out out what Kang Yeo Joo will notice from Go Mi Rae’s go to.

The manufacturing group shared, “Kang Yeo Joo showcased her presence as ‘Sherlock Yeo Joo’ when she exhibited her delicate sense of odor and observational abilities throughout her assistant interview with Cha Soo Ho (Kim Younger Dae). In episode 3, one other nice scene during which Yeo Joo displays her scary sense of odor and observational abilities will probably be created. Please look ahead to seeing what relationship develops between Yeo Joo, Woo Sung, and Mi Rae sooner or later.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

