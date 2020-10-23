Jo Yeo Jeong Transforms Into A Dark Mystery Writer In Poster For New Drama With Go Joon

KBS’s upcoming drama “If You Cheat, You Die” (literal translation) has unveiled a brand new poster and stills of Jo Yeo Jeong!

“If You Cheat, You Die” is a comedic thriller thriller about a spouse who’s a homicide thriller author and solely thinks about the way to kill individuals all day lengthy, and a husband who’s a divorce lawyer and has a contract along with his spouse that claims “in the event you cheat, you die.”

Jo Yeo Jeong, who is well-known for her function in “Parasite,” stars as Kang Yeo Joo, the bestselling crime novelist who is called the “queen of thriller.”Go Joon, who not too long ago appeared within the drama “Oh My Child,” co-stars as Han Woo Sung, Kang Yeo Joo’s husband.

In the brand new poster, she exudes a bloodthirsty air together with her crimson manicure and blood-splattered guide cowl. In blood-red font, the caption reads, “I’ll let you know an attention-grabbing story.” In the brand new stills, she is tough at work on her new novel, however the darkness of her examine offers the scene a darkish and foreboding air.

The manufacturing workers said, “Mystery novel author Yeo Joo’s mind is filled with surprising and unpredictable tales. Jo Yeo Jeong is ready to convey out Kang Yeo Joo’s mysterious aura with simply the expression of her eyes. Please look ahead to the secretive and thrilling tales that Yeo Joo will create.”

“If You Cheat, You Die” premieres on December 2.

