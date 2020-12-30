Jo Yeo Jeong Uses Forensics To Investigate Potential Evidence Of Go Joon’s Affair In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched new stills of Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon!

The drama is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who rise up to all types of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day pondering up other ways to kill folks. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

In the newly launched stills, Kang Yeo Joo fastidiously examines a mysterious strand of hair. Utilizing forceps to carry up the hair strand, she carefully scrutinizes the potential piece of proof together with her sharp gaze.

Kang Yeo Joo even whips out a microscope to additional examine the hair strand. Focusing intensely, she makes use of a professional-looking microscope used in forensic investigations to unravel the thriller.

After analyzing the hair strand, Kang Yeo Joo leans again on her chair whereas staring off into area. Viewers are curious to study what proof she’s going to observe from the unidentified hair strand.

One other nonetheless reveals Han Woo Sung coming into Kang Yeo Joo’s examine. As if he has learn the damaging environment, Han Woo Sung appears to be like nervous. Though he struggles to erase any proof of his affair, Kang Yeo Joo seems to have lastly caught maintain of some proof, elevating anticipation for what is going to occur to their relationship sooner or later.

The manufacturing group shared, “Yeo Joo will show her meticulous character as she tries to seize proof of Woo Sung’s affair. Please present plenty of curiosity and anticipation for the printed to seek out out whose hair strand Yeo Joo has found and how Woo Sung’s destiny will end up.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

