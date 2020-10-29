Jo Yeo Jeong’s Drama “Cheat On Me If You Can” Reveals New Poster + 1st Glimpse Of Kim Young Dae In Character

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has shared its first sneak peek of Kim Young Dae in his dashing function!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a brand new comedy-mystery thriller about adults who stand up to all types of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day considering up other ways to kill individuals, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing together with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

In a playful new poster for the drama, Jo Yeo Jeong sits on a spooky basement staircase in pink heels with a skeleton for firm. In spite of her innocent-looking white costume, the poster hints at hazard forward by way of the ominous title of Kang Yeo Joo’s e book, which invitations her husband to “Cheat on me if you happen to can.”

On October 29, the upcoming drama additionally launched its first stills of Kim Young Dae in his function as Cha Soo Ho, a good-looking part-time employee at a comfort retailer who tries to guard Kang Yeo Joo after the 2 wind up crossing paths.

In distinction to his youthful, fairly face, Cha Soo Ho exudes an intimidating aura of energy and resilience as he stands at his retailer counter—and as he faces off with a co-worker whereas blocking their path.

The producers of “Cheat on Me If You Can” commented, “Kim Young Dae will present quite a lot of transformations as Cha Soo Ho, a younger man who appears to be like chilly however is cussed and steadfast in his personal beliefs.”

“In addition to his clearly flawless appears to be like, Kim Young Dae will play a vital function within the drama by including to the thriller of the story along with actors Jo Yeo Jong and Go Joon,” they continued, “so please present loads of anticipation.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is at the moment scheduled to premiere someday in December.

In the meantime, watch Kim Young Dae in his earlier drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Good” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)